Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Market Size, Share – Global Industry Trend and Forecast 2023

Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is a kind of surfactant, normal alpha olefins are excellent intermediates for producing alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) surfactants. These surfactants provide outstanding detergency, high compatibility with hard water, and good wetting and foaming properties. AOS is free of skin irritants and sensitizers, and it biodegrades rapidly. It is used in high-quality shampoos, light-duty liquid detergents, bubble baths, and heavy-duty liquid and powder detergents. It is also used in emulsion polymerization. C14-C16 AOS blends are frequently used in liquid hand soaps.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stepan

AK ChemTech

Godrej

Pilot Chem

Lion Specialty Chem

Solvay

Taiwan NJC

Huntsman

Akzo Nobel N.V

Kao Chem

Clariant

Enaspol A.S

Bendale Chem

Fogla Corp

Colonial Chem

Zanyu Tech

Resun Auway Ind

Sinolight Chem

Nanfine (Anhui)

Xingya Group

Jujin Chem

Tianzhi Fine Chem

Jintung Petrochem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Liquid Type (35%-42%)

Paste Type (About 70%)

Powder Type (90%)

Needles Type (90%)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Care

Home Care

Industrial Applications

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS), with sales, revenue, and price of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

