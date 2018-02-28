17th Asia Pacific Ophthalmologists Annual Meeting is organized by Conferenceseries LLC , would be held during September 17-18, 2018 at Tokyo, Japan.

The Congress will highlight the discussion around the theme “Visualizing the global advancements in Ophthalmology and Optometry” by bridging the gaps between the intellectuals from across the globe to enlighten their research and findings at Ophthalmology Conference 2018. The highlights of the conference include ophthalmic research, retinoblastoma, strabismus, cataracts, glaucoma, contact lens, children’s vision, eye care and many more.

Ophthalmology is the branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eyeball and orbit. An ophthalmologist is a specialist in medical and surgical eye problems. Their credentials include an M.D. or D.O. degree, and an additional four years of residency. Ophthalmologists are allowed to medically treat eye disease, implement laser therapy, and perform incisional surgery when warranted.