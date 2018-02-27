Wireless POS Terminal Market Share

According to a new report Global Wireless POS Terminal Market, published by KBV research, the Global Wireless POS Terminal Market size is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Monitor Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Card Reader Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Receipt Printer Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, U.S. Bancorp (Elavon) and NCR Corporation are the forerunners in the Wireless POS Terminal market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Wireless POS Terminal Market

Wireless POS Terminal Market Size

The Portable Countertop & Pin Pad market holds the largest market share in Global Wireless POS Terminal Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The mPOS market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Smart POS market would garner market size of $1,884.9 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Retail market holds the largest market share in Global Wireless POS Terminal Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Hospitality market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.3% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/wireless-pos-terminal-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Wireless POS Terminal Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Verifone Systems, Inc., First Data Corporation, U.S. Bancorp (Elavon), Castles Technology Co Ltd., Squirrel Systems, Ingenico Group, WinPOS, and CitiXsys Americas Inc..

