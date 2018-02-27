Wireless POS Terminal Market Share

According to a new report Global Wireless POS Terminal Market, published by KBV research, the Global Wireless POS Terminal Market size is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Monitor Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Card Reader Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Receipt Printer Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, U.S. Bancorp (Elavon) and NCR Corporation are the forerunners in the Wireless POS Terminal market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Wireless POS Terminal Market
Wireless POS Terminal Market Size
The Portable Countertop & Pin Pad market holds the largest market share in Global Wireless POS Terminal Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The mPOS market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Smart POS market would garner market size of $1,884.9 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Retail market holds the largest market share in Global Wireless POS Terminal Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Hospitality market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.3% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/wireless-pos-terminal-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Wireless POS Terminal Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Verifone Systems, Inc., First Data Corporation, U.S. Bancorp (Elavon), Castles Technology Co Ltd., Squirrel Systems, Ingenico Group, WinPOS, and CitiXsys Americas Inc..
Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Size Segmentation
By Component
Hardware
Monitor
Card Reader
Receipt Printer
Others
Software & Services
By Type
Portable Countertop & Pin Pad
mPOS
Smart POS
Others
By Vertical
Retail
Healthcare
Hospitality
Sports & Entertainment
Transportation
Others
By Geography
North America Wireless POS Terminal Market Size
US Wireless POS Terminal Market Size
Canada Wireless POS Terminal Market Size
Mexico Wireless POS Terminal Market Size
Rest of North America Wireless POS Terminal Market Size
Europe Wireless POS Terminal Market
Germany Wireless POS Terminal Market
UK Wireless POS Terminal Market
France Wireless POS Terminal Market
Russia Wireless POS Terminal Market
Spain Wireless POS Terminal Market
Italy Wireless POS Terminal Market
Rest of Europe Wireless POS Terminal Market
Asia Pacific Wireless POS Terminal Market
China Wireless POS Terminal Market
Japan Wireless POS Terminal Market
India Wireless POS Terminal Market
South Korea Wireless POS Terminal Market
Singapore Wireless POS Terminal Market
Malaysia Wireless POS Terminal Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Wireless POS Terminal Market
LAMEA Wireless POS Terminal Market
Brazil Wireless POS Terminal Market
Argentina Wireless POS Terminal Market
UAE Wireless POS Terminal Market
Saudi Arabia Wireless POS Terminal Market
South Africa Wireless POS Terminal Market
Nigeria Wireless POS Terminal Market
Rest of LAMEA Wireless POS Terminal Market
Companies Profiled
NCR Corporation
Diebold Nixdorf
Verifone Systems, Inc.
First Data Corporation
S. Bancorp (Elavon)
Castles Technology Co Ltd.
Squirrel Systems
Ingenico Group
WinPOS
CitiXsys Americas Inc.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Wireless POS Terminal Market (2017-2023)
Europe Wireless POS Terminal Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Wireless POS Terminal Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Wireless POS Terminal Market (2017-2023)