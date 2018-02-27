The Biohacking Market Manufacturers by Revenue, Share, Demand, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

The International Biohacking Market is segmented into four regions namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The Global Biohacking Market is mainly driven by rising awareness about Biohacking, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and extensive demand smart devices and drugs across the globe. Furthermore, presence of prominent market players also influences the growth of the market. However, the market growth of the market is restrained by lack of cyber security practices.

Key players in Biohacking Market:

Key players are now focusing on new product development and expansion strategies in the European market. For instance, Apple Watch is one the most popular products in continuously health monitoring and tracking devices. “watchOS 4” launched by Apple featured G5 Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) which become popular among the iPhone users across the globe.

Some of the key players in the global market are Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.), Apple (U.S.), Synbiota (Canada), THE ODIN (U.S.), HVMN, Inc. (U.S.), Thync Global Inc., U.S.A. (U.S.), Moodmetric (U.S.), and others.

Biohacking Market Segmentation

The global biohacking market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into outside biohacking and inside biohacking.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into smart drugs, sensors, strains, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into synthetic biology, genetic engineering, forensic science, diagnosis & treatment, drug testing, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, forensic laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis of the Global Biohacking Market:

Geographically, the global biohacking market is segmented into four regions namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Americas hold the significant market share in biohacking owing the presence of large number of biotechnology and synthetic biology companies engaged in the product of innovative products. Large number of conferences are organized by a number of biohacking groups and organizations encouraging the youth to do research in the field of biotechnology.

Europe is regarded as the second largest market for biohacking. In Europe, the market for biohacking is found to be growing steadily. The major restrain for the growth of this market in the Europe is strict regulations governing biohacking. For instance, European groups need to obtain license from the government to carry out genetic engineering experiments.

