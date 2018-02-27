Strong partners: bauma CONEXPO INDIA and iCEMA sign a Cooperation Agreement

bauma CONEXPO INDIA, International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines and Construction Vehicles, and iCEMA, the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association, will cooperate closely in future. A corresponding Cooperation Agreement was signed in Delhi at the start of August by Bhupinder Singh (CEO of bC Expo India) and Arvind K. Garg (President of iCEMA). The cooperation between the two partners underlines the great importance of bauma CONEXPO INDIA and makes it the most important event for the construction machinery industry in northern India.

By signing the Agreement, iCEMA has now become an official ‘Partner Association’ of bauma CONEXPO INDIA. The partnership will run until 2020. Bhupinder Singh, CEO of bC Expo India, regards the cooperation as a positive signal from the construction machinery industry in India: “We are delighted to have iCEMA as a partner for bauma CONEXPO INDIA. Together, we can continue to expand and strengthen the trade fair as one of the most important platforms for industry stakeholders as well as government in India.”

The construction machinery market in India is experiencing a positive trend, primarily on account of the increase in road construction and infrastructure development. Arvind K. Garg, President of iCEMA, therefore regards the partnership as a logical step to promote the transfer of know-how and the development of the infrastructure in India: “Cooperation with bauma CONEXPO INDIA provides iCEMA with a forum at a global level. This will enable us to examine and recognize trends and solutions for the Indian market from all over the world, for the benefit of our customers. The synergies between two strong partners are therefore being combined – for the benefit of exhibitors and visitors at the trade fair.”

In its capacity as the largest association for the construction machinery sector in India, iCEMA acts as a strong link between the industry and government’s decision makers, and campaigns for growth and development in the industry. iCEMA also helps give shape to the government’s initiatives like skilling in the construction equipment industry through IESC. In the last few years bauma CONEXPO INDIA has become an indispensable meeting point for the construction machinery industry in India. By signing the Cooperation Agreement, the two partners are pursuing the joint objective of promoting topics in the industry through close collaboration and therefore reacting to the needs and demands of the exhibitors and visitors at an early stage.

Photo relating to the Press Release: From left to right – Mr. Tushar Alekar, Commercial Director, bC Expo India Pvt Ltd; Mr. Bhupinder Singh, CEO, bC Expo India Pvt Ltd; Ms Nicole Schmitt, Exhibition Group Director, bauma Cluster, MMG; Mr.Arvind K Garg, President, iCEMA; Mr. Anand Sundaresan, Immediate Past President, iCEMA; Mr. Dimitrov Krishnan, Vice President, Volvo East Asia (Pte) Ltd; Mr. D K Vyas, CEO, Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd.

bauma CONEXPO INDIA

bauma CONEXPO INDIA, the International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines and Construction Vehicles, takes place in Delhi in December 2018. A total of 647 companies from 30 countries and 32.644 participants came to the last exhibition at the Huda Grounds in Gurgaon/Delhi in December 2016. bauma CONEXPO INDIA takes place every two years.

Construction machinery trade shows of Messe München

Organizing trade shows for the international construction machinery sector is a core competence of Messe München. Its portfolio includes not only the world´s leading trade show, bauma in Munich, and the brand event bauma CHINA in Shanghai – it also cooperates with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) in the organization of bauma CONEXPO INDIA in Gurgaon/Delhi and bauma CONEXPO AFRICA in Johannesburg. In December 2015, Messe München expanded its portfolio by purchasing CTT which is named now bauma CTT RUSSIA. Further in March 2017, the trade fair organizer increased the bauma network again by gaining the license of the second largest trade fair in South America, M&T Expo BRAZIL, as well as the licenses of the Brazilian shows M&T P&S and Construction Expo.

Messe München

Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Vietnam and Iran. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as well as around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe München has a global presence.

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)

AEM is the North American-based international trade group providing innovative business development resources to advance the off-road equipment manufacturing industry in the global marketplace. AEM membership comprises more than 950 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors. AEM is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with offices in the world capitals of Washington, D.C.; Ottawa, Canada; and Beijing, China. AEM has an ownership stake in and/or manages several world-class exhibitions, including CONEXPO-CON/AGG, one of the world’s largest gathering places for the construction industries.