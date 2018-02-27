Solid States Drives Market Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast 2027

Market Scenario:

Solid-State Drives or SSD is a high-performance storage device which contains no moving parts inside of it. The components of a SSD includes a memory bus board, CPU unit, own battery card and DRAM or EEPROM memory boards. Solid-State drives are faster in performing activities such as retrieval of data or data uploading due to their own CPUs which helps to manage their data more efficiently. As the demand for high capacity fast data storage products are increasing, solid-state drives help their customer to gain satisfactory result. SSDs have proven to be most effective in the server applications and server systems where I/O response time is very crucial. Growing the size of digital content around the world and increasing number of internet is leading to heavy demand for the solid-state drives from both commercial and residential users. A majority of the demand for the solid-state drives are generated by commercial sector which includes data centers technology companies and others.

The Solid-State Drives Market is still in the development phase due to the high prices of the SSDs with comparison with the traditional rotating hard disks. With the increasing load of the digital content, rotating hard disks are becoming inefficient in several ways and also creating uncertainty of data losses as high performance does not provide reliability which is not the case with solid-state drives. Due to the non-moving components, solid-state drives offers more reliability and flexibility in terms of the portability and data safety.

Key players:

Samsung (South Korea),

Intel (U.S.), SanDisk (U.S.),

Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

Toshiba (Japan), Lite-On (Taiwan),

Western Digital (U.S.),

Fusion-Io (U.S.),

Google (U.S.),

Kingston Technology (U.S.),

Netapp (U.S.),

OCZ (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by type: SLL (Single Level Cell), MLL (Multi Level Cell) and TLL (Triple Level Cell)

Segmentation by Storage Interface: SATA, SAS and PCIe.

Segmentation by Storage Capacity: Less than 250 GB, 251GB to 500GB, 501GB to 1 TB and more than 1 TB.

Segmentation by Application: PCs, laptops, data centers among others

Note- Only qualitative data will be provided for segment by type.

Regional Analysis:

Currently North America is dominating the market of solid state market. North America has high consumption rate for laptops and desktop and SSDs are the new replacement for hard disks. As it comes with bundle of features and advance that hard disk, market for SSD in North America is growing. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and also the second biggest market for solid state drives.

Industry News:

In July 2016, Samsung launched world’s largest SSD which has storage capacity of 15 TB.

In April 2016, SanDisk launched Half-Terabyte SDD for everyday computing.

In April 2016, Micron Technology, Inc. announced the increase in product portfolio by adding two PCIe SSDs.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa:

The report for Global Solid States Drives (SSD) Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of Solid States Drives (SSD) Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Solid States Drives (SSD) Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Solid States Drives market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by storage interface, by storage capacity, by application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Solid States Drives (SSD) Market

