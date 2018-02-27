Software Defined Storage Market Key Players – EMC, IBM, HP by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

In SDS framework, storage devices are delivered as a software layer that can be preoccupied from the underlying hardware. These solutions eliminates the need for traditional process of manual configuration of the operational process in the software define data center. The integration of big data & network file systems and the rapid provisioning of analytics applications streamline unstructured data produced by management for business intelligence.

The global Software-Defined Storage Market is expected to grow from USD 4.72 Billion in 2016 to USD 18.5 Billion approx. by 2022, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27%.

Software-define storage is a center part of software-defined data center, and is an emerging information technology (IT). It is designed for the organization to store business data and enable the fast delivery of IT services. The growth of SDS is spurred by the effective and efficient management of unstructured data, whereas integration of various analytics solutions with the SDS solutions for big data management optimizes the cost and helps to boost the business.

In this throat cutting competitive environment, companies have shifted their focus towards new technology to have a competitive edge over their competitors. By the usage of SDS, this helps in minimizing the cost by automating process controls and by replacing the traditional hardware by software.

Major Key Players

• EMC(UK)

• IBM(US)

• HP(US)

• VMware(US)

• Avaya(California)

• Big Switch Networks(USA)

• 6Wind(France)

• Arista Networks(US)

• Brocade(US)

• Cisco(US)

• Dell(US)

• Ericsson(Sweden)

• HDS(US)

• Juniper Networks

• NEC(US)

• NetApp(US)

• Pertino(US)

• Pivot3(US)

• Plexxi(US)

• SwiftStack(USA)

Regional Analysis:

North America is emerging as the fastest growing market and expected to be the biggest market by the end of forecast period due to the higher demand of smart safety devices and also because of the key players in this region such as NetApp and Dell. The market of North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific as second and third largest market for Software Defined Storage solutions.

Study Objectives of Global Software Defined Storage Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Software Defined Storage Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Global Software Defined Storage Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by components, application, logistics and sub-segments

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Software Defined Storage Market

Segments:

The Global Software Defined Storage Market has been segmented on the basis of components, application and usage type. Components include – Platforms/Solutions (Software-Defined Server, Data Security & Compliance, Controller, Data Management, and Hypervisor) and Services among others.

The application area includes- Telecom and ITES, Logistics and Warehouse, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Education and others. The usage type includes- Surveillance, Data-Backup and Disaster-Recovery, Storage Provisioning and High Availability.

Intended Audience

• Software providers

• IT service providers

• System integrators

• Hardware manufacturers

• Third party suppliers

