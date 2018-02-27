ShopsSingapore Offers the Ultimate Shopping Guide for Tourists and Expats

Singapore has become a popular destination for tourists around the world and ShopsSingapore.com is the leading online guide to shops where tourists can purchase the name brand products they want. The online guide is also a favorite of expatriates.

“We are an informational portal about shopping in Singapore,” said Jennie Lee, owner of ShopsSingapore. “Our website provides useful information about the shops, stores and outlets of major brands in Singapore. ShopsSingapore is the best place for tourists and expats to find any shop to buy any brand or label in any airport quickly and without any hassle.”

Shops in Singapore is one of Asia’s most diverse centers for shopping, sightseeing and entertainments, with millions of people visiting each year. ShopsSingapore provides individuals with an easy-to-use reference for purchasing the products and obtaining the services they seek.

Each listing comes complete with the address, phone number and hours of operation for customer convenience. Individuals will find their way to Singapore shopping listings for highly recognizable brands encompassing Victoria’s Secret, Apple, Skechers, Levi’s and Under Armour, along with worldwide luxury brands that include Rolex, Louis Vuitton and Versace, Swarovski, Pandora and Prada.

In addition to popular brands and specialty boutiques, visitors to the online guide will find comprehensive reviews and articles on the Great Singapore Sale, the most popular venues in which to shop, taxes on goods, and the best credit cards to utilize when shopping. Individuals will find insight into budget-friendly shops, premiere malls and the five hotspots for shopping enthusiasts.

ShopsSingapore provides tourists and expats with a comprehensive guide to the extensive shopping opportunities available in Singapore. The guide offers consumers all the information they need to quickly find anything they want during Singapore shopping , from stylish accessories to practical items, to satisfy the inner shopper in anyone.

