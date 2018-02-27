Shayla Twit Assists Homeowners in Selling Their Residential Property in Bradenton

[LONGBOAT KEY, 02/27/2018] — One of the vibrant cities found in Manatee County, Florida is Bradenton. The city is brimming with great attractions that residential property owners can promote with Shayla Twit if they are looking to sell their home to prospective homebuyers.

Attractions in Bradenton

Some of the attractions unique or exclusive to Bradenton are:

South Florida Museum –According to an article by USA Today, this cultural history and natural museum houses dozens of prehistoric collections, ecological exhibits, and historical artifacts. It is also home to other excellent attractions, such as the Parker Manatee Aquarium, Bishop Planetarium, and 16th-century manor house.

De Soto National Memorial Park – People can explore the ecosystems of Florida by bicycling or hiking around the park’s nature trails. Moreover, the park features a ten-table picnic area as well as The Cove, an anchorage for pleasure boats.

Bradenton Beaches – An article by Must Do Visitor Guides noted that Bradenton features attractive beaches. Coquina Beach, for instance, is a fantastic spot to spend the day with friends and family. Bradenton Beach, another wonderful beach located on Anna Maria Island, is a paradise for surfers when the weather conditions are right.

Selling Bradenton Homes with the Help of Shayla Twit

Apart from showing the beautiful attractions of Bradenton, homeowners looking to sell their property to buyers who plan to relocate to the city can turn to Shayla Twit. She takes the stress out of selling a home by walking clients through every stage of the process. Moreover, she takes pride in going the extra mile to build a lifelong professional relationship with clients.

About Shayla Twit

After earning a Business Administration degree in 2001, Shayla Twit relocated to Sarasota and started selling residential real estate. She is a hardworking sales professional that delivers superior service to clients. Moreover, she is proud of the 100+ five-star reviews she has received from her past clients.

