Semiconductor Production Equipment Market 2018-2023: with Focus on future Scope and Historical Analysis

Market Scenario:

In semiconductor production equipment market, the information and communications products has huge demand for its equipment. These equipment offers higher performance chips delivered from equipment suppliers. These chips are widely used in plug-in electric vehicles, smart meters, solar panels, wind turbines, sensors and others. These semiconductors has transformed the process of generation, distribution, and consumption of energy.

The companies such as Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Micron Technology Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Group (South Korea) and Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) are the leading manufacturers of semiconductor production equipment in the market. In October, 2006, Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) and Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) has went into the agreement to provides distribution, manufacture products and provide better service to satisfy its customer and helps to addresses next-generation integrated inspection technologies.

The global semiconductor production equipment market are bifurcated on the basis of type, product, dimension and region. The type is segmented into front-end equipment, backend equipment and others. The products are segmented into dicing machine, probing machines, wafer manufacturers, sliced wafer demounting, cleaning machine, wafer edge grinding machine, polish grinders and others. The dimension is segmented 2D, 2.5D, 3D and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of semiconductor production equipment market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in semiconductor production equipment market as the companies are producing the chips which is required to manufactures other products. The semiconductor production equipment market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for Semiconductor Production Equipment Market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in producing the semiconductor production equipment which is required to meet the demand of customers.

The global semiconductor production equipment market is expected to grow at USD ~63 Billion by 2023, at ~7% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Intended Audience

Semiconductor production equipment manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Semiconductor production equipment providers

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Manufacturers

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Panel Technologists

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Key Players

The prominent players in the global semiconductor production equipment market are – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Micron Technology Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Applied Materials Inc. (US), AlsilMaterial (US), Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US), KLA-Tencor Corporation (US), Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Teradyne Inc. (US), ASML Holdings N.V. (Netherlands), and Samsung Group (South Korea) among others.

Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Segmentation

