Scott W. Grant, DMD’s Teeth Whitening Services Give Patients a Brighter Smile

Scott W. Grant, DMD offers teeth whitening and bleaching procedures so clients can enjoy a brighter, more beautiful smile.

[MERIDIAN, 02/27/2018] – As one of the top dental clinics in Meridian, Scott W. Grant, DMD provides excellent dental solutions and helps patients stay on top of their oral health. Its services include dental implants, veneers, wisdom teeth removal services, bridges, lumineers, crowns, temporomandibular joint treatments, and more.

The dental clinic also offers teeth whitening procedures, which has become a multi-billion dollar industry due to America’s preference for flawless teeth.

America’s Preference for Perfect, White Teeth

Americans are particular when it comes to pearly whites. The American Association of Cosmetic Dentists (AACD) says that about half of Americans think that a smile is the most memorable feature of a person—it’s even more unforgettable than what the person says.

One of the desirable qualities that teeth could have is a near-perfect white color. The New York Magazine says that it has become a multi-billion dollar industry. In fact, Raconteur, an online magazine, reports that 45 million Americans or about 14 percent of the population have undergone professional teeth whitening.

This is because people want to mimic the appearance of baby teeth, which are naturally whiter than permanent teeth. Images seen in magazines, television programs, and the Internet also fuel the drive for white teeth.

Safe and Effective Teeth Whitening Procedures

Scott W. Grant, DMD helps patients who are dissatisfied with their teeth’s color. It offers teeth whitening and bleaching procedures that brighten yellowed teeth and erase stains, such as tobacco, alcohol, tea, coffee, medications, excessive fluoride, decay, and trauma.

The dental clinic assures patients that its procedures are safe. Teeth whitening does not cause cavities, gum problems, or teeth brittleness. Other than sensitivity, the treatment won’t disrupt patients’daily routines.

Through its teeth whitening solutions, Scott W. Grant, DMD gives its patients the bright smile they’ve always wanted.

About Scott W. Grant, DMD

Scott W. Grant, DMD is a Meridian, Idaho-based dental clinic that offers safe, effective, and affordable dental services. It has state-of-the-art equipment and a relaxed, welcoming environment that gives patients a great experience.

For more information, visit https://www.scottwgrantdmd.com.