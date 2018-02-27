Potassium Acetate Market Application, SWOT Analysis, Pricing

Potassium acetate (chemical name KCH3COO) is the potassium salt of acetic acid. It is prepared by treating potassium containing bases such as potassium hydroxide or carbonate with acetic acid, followed by heating of the compound at 50oC to 100oC. The physical form of potassium acetate is crystalline white powder. It is primarily used as deicing compound instead of calcium chloride and magnesium chloride. Potassium acetate is easily soluble in water and ethanol.

The usage of potassium acetate usage as food additive has been approved by the Food & Drug Administration of the U.S. However, incorrect use of potassium acetate in food products is poisonous and can lead to even death. Potassium acetate acts as an antioxidant and is used as a preservative in the food industry. It is employed in the treatment of diabetics and production of penicillin as antibiotic, oral cleanser, and enzymes in the pharmaceutical sector. Potassium acetate has up to five times the foliar availability that of potassium nitrate; hence, potassium acetate is widely used as agricultural nutrient to help farmers yield better results.

Potassium acetate is also available in the solution form. Potassium acetate solutions are highly concentrated and used in applications requiring solubilized minerals. These are excellent precursors to produce ultra-high purity materials, nanoscale powders, and specific catalysts.

The global market for potassium acetate can be segmented into grade and application. Based on grade, the global potassium acetate market can be segregated into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and technical grade. Based on application, the market can be categorized into chemicals, pharmaceutical, food, and agriculture applications.

The key factors that are driving the potassium acetate market are the increasing usage of potassium acetate as substitute compound for potassium chloride, since it is having the same functional properties such as high solubility and ability to form high density brines that of potassium chloride. This is primarily due to the strict environmental restriction for implementation of potassium chloride. However, when the potassium acetate compound is used in incorrect composition, it can lead to side effects such as tingling and burning sensation in the feet, hands and can also lead to near death symptoms. These are major factors hampering the market growth.

