Polypropylene Catalyst Market Key Analysis And Development Trends 2025

Polypropylene catalyst is commercially employed in the production line of numerous polypropylene processes comprising bulk, gas phase, and bulk loop processes. Polypropylene catalysts are commercially available in numerous particle sizes in order to fit the requirements of varied polypropylene processes. Polypropylene catalyst helps improve operating economies.

Polypropylene Catalyst Market: Drivers and Restraints

Demand for polypropylene catalyst is expected to rise led by the growth in the polypropylene market. This growth can be ascribed to the increase in usage of plastics. This, in turn, can be due to the substitution of heavyweight and less energy efficient materials, predominantly in developing regions such as Asia Pacific. Increase in demand for polypropylene catalyst is also attributed to the rise in usage of polypropylene catalyst to produce a wide portfolio of polypropylene resins. Demand for polypropylene catalyst is rising; hence, manufacturers such as W. R. Grace & Co. have expanded their production capacity in Europe. Furthermore, the company acquired a polypropylene catalyst facility in the U.S. in 2010. In 2013, the company acquired polypropylene catalyst business from The Dow Chemical Company. In 2016, manufacturers such as Clariant and CB&I announced the construction of new polypropylene catalyst production plant in the U.S.

Polypropylene Catalyst Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the polypropylene catalyst market can be segmented into:

Ziegler Natta

Metallocene

Others (Co-catalyst Systems, etc.)

The Ziegler Natta segment held the major share of more than 60% of the polypropylene catalyst market in 2016. It is is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the metallocene segment is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities for the global polypropylene catalyst market during the next few years.

Polypropylene Catalyst Market: Segmentation

Based on process, the polypropylene catalyst market can be segmented into:

Bulk Phase

Gas Phase

Others (Bulk Loop Phase, etc.)

In terms of application, the polypropylene catalyst market can be divided into:

Films

Fibers

Tubes

Others (Foams, etc.)

The films application segment held the major share of the polypropylene catalyst market in 2016. It is also expected to offer significant opportunity during the next few years.

