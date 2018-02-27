PlanetHosting.com Celebrates 17th Anniversary

PlanetHosting.com is pleased to announce they are celebrating their 17th anniversary serving companies that need website hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated servers and more. They provide customized solutions that can help their clients reach their target audience and ensure their business processes run more smoothly.

PlanetHosting.com takes great pride in providing their expertise to customers so they can make the most of their business and help it grow in a cost-effective manner. They are so sure companies will enjoy their services, they offer a 14-day free trial on all of their dedicated servers. There are no contracts or setup fees associated with these servers, which allows businesses to get started with no obligation. Once they realize how easy the process is and what it can do for their businesses, they can continue to use the services for a low monthly fee with no long-term contract.

For the past 17 years, the PlanetHosting.com has provided their clients with the quality services they need to maintain their operations. Their long list of services available today include SQL hosting, dedicated servers, web hosting, cloud hosting and a variety of other IT solutions to help businesses operate more efficiently.

Anyone interested in learning about the services offered by this seasoned company can find out more by visiting the PlanetHosting.com website or by calling 1-800-439-1411.

About PlanetHosting.com : PlanetHosting.com is a tech support company that offers a variety of services that allow businesses to get the IT services they need without hiring onsite staff or purchasing expensive equipment. They offer a vast array of services that can be customized to meet the needs of their customers with no contracts and no setup fees. This allows businesses to easily scale their technology needs without paying for more than they currently need.