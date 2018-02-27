New Associate Partners Named, Kmetz, Nuttall, Elwell, Graham CPAs

Vero Beach, Florida (webnewswire) February 27, 2018 – KNEG Managing Partner, Scott Nuttall, is delighted to announce three new Associate Partners: Stephanie Freetly, James McGuigan and Sherri Kolodziejczak. All three are experienced Vero Beach accountants who have been with the firm for years. Nutall is confident that they will continue to help KNEG to provide the exceptional accounting services that clients have come to expect from the company for years to come.

Stephanie Freetly, CPA

Stephanie has 20 years of public accounting experience and has been a licensed CPA for over a decade. She earned a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration at the University of Phoenix and has numerous professional affiliations, including as a CPA in both Florida and California and as part of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA).

She brought her valuable experience and expertise as a CPA focusing on accounting and tax preparation for small to mid-sized businesses to KNEG in 2014. Besides being an important part of KNEG, Stephanie has also been involved in the Vero Beach community as a member of the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network and a member of the Gemini Elementary School Advisory Council.

James McGuigan, CPA

James earned his Master of Science of Accounting degree from the University of Central Florida. His experience is unique amongst Vero Beach accountants in that he has had a very diverse career that has included experience in the real estate industry as well as experience as a property manager and business owner. His professional affiliations include FICPA, AICPA. He also acts as President of the Compass Pointe of Indian River Homeowners Association.

James joined the KNEG team as a Vero Beach CPA in 2011 and has been able to leverage his unique experience by focusing on not-for-profits, HOA and condominium work in addition to individual, small business, estates and trust tax work.

Sherri Kolodziejczak, CPA

Sherri graduated from Florida International University where she earned her Master of Accounting degree. Since that time, she has amassed over 18 years of public accounting experience as well as six years of experience in the private industry. She is both FICPA and AICPA certified and is affiliated with numerous groups, including as a United Way Volunteer, a Financial Analyst for the Johns Island Community Service League and as a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Sherri joined KNEG’s team of Vero Beach accountants in 2013. Since then, she has been providing valuable auditing and consulting for small to large and consolidated entities in a variety of different industries. Additionally, she has valuable experience in areas of not-for-profit, agriculture and government.

Kmetz, Nuttall, Elwell, Graham CPAs

Contact: Melody Ipolito

2800 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963.

772-231-6902. Website: knegcpa.com

