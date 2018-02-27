Michael J. Carlson, MD Offers Techniques to Delay Arthritis

Michael J. Carlson, MD offers a number of cartilage restoration techniques, which may lower the percentage of adults in Utah suffering from arthritis.

[UTAH, 2/27/2018]—In 2016, Utah’s Public Health Data Resource recorded that 19.8 percent of Utah adults aged 18 and above were suffering from arthritis. Michael J. Carlson, MD says delaying arthritis and preventing it is possible through different techniques in cartilage restoration.

“Cartilage restoration is a surgical procedure where orthopedic surgeons stimulate the growth of new cartilage that restores the normal function,” the Utah-based orthopedic surgeon explains.

The Techniques

Dr. Carlson’s cartilage restoration techniques include microfracture, abrasion arthroplasty, allograft transplantation, drilling, and osteochondrial autograft.

• Microfracture – the surgeon uses a sharp tool to make several holes in the injured joint surface. According to Dr. Carlson, the procedure stimulates a healing response through the creation of a new blood supply, which allows new cartilage to grow.

• Drilling – the procedure is similar to microfracture, but it is less precise and the heat produced during drilling may damage other tissues.

• Abrasion Arthroplasty – the surgeon uses a high-speed metal-like object to remove the damaged cartilage.

• Osteochondral allograft transplantation – appropriate for smaller cartilage defects, this procedure includes taking healthy cartilage tissue (graft) from the bone bearing less weight, and transferring it to the injured joint place.

• Autologous chondrocyte implantation – it includes the removal of a piece of healthy cartilage, which is then cultured in a laboratory. The surgeon implants the cultured cells in the damaged part.

A rehabilitation process follows the surgery to restore normal functioning of the joint, Dr. Carlson adds.

About Michael J. Carlson, MD

Michael J. Carlson, MD graduated magna cum laude from Brigham Young University, and later on attended medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Dr. Carlson’s five-year orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Nebraska/Creighton Health Foundation and fellowship at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute have allowed him to serve many sports teams.

