Medicinal Plant Extracts Reach Breakthroughs in Treating Chronic Diseases

“The market for medicinal plant extract is expected to grow remarkably in India with the recent upsurge in the use of herbal medicines and wellness products. Medicinal plant extracts are observed to be very effective in treatment and management of chronic diseases,” says RNCOS

Herbal Plants has been one of the major elements for traditional system of medicines. There has been significant shift in consumers preferences towards natural products which are made of medicinal plant extracts as a result of the alarming side effects caused by the synthetic drugs which has led many drug manufactures to use more and more of plant extracts for the manufacturing of the medicinal products for curing infectious diseases. In our latest study we have tried to study the market for the medicinal plant extract in the country.

In the research study “Indian Plant Extract Market Outlook to 2022”, RNCOS’ analysts have conducted a segmented research on the Indian Medicinal Plant Extract industry, and have interpreted the key market trends & developments that clearly highlight the areas offering promising possibilities for industries to boost their growth. Indian Medicinal Plant Extract market is rapidly growing over the years owing to factors like shift in consumers demand towards herbal and natural product, various schemes launched by government, key investment & expansions being made in the Indian medicinal plant extract industry, among others.

In this report, the analysts have studied the medicinal plant extract market on segmentation by both: type and application. The type-wise medicinal plant extract section provides an insight about the various type of plant extract available and their potential medicinal uses, whereas the application-wise medicinal plant extract section provides an in-depth analysis of the various herbal plant extracts being used in Ayurveda, Homoeopath and Cosmetics along with their medicinal benefits.

The report covers analysis of the opportunities of the medicinal plant extract industry; cost estimation for setting up a plant, which includes machinery, land, raw materials, utilities cost among others; along with the profitability and break-even analysis. The regulatory landscape for the medicinal plants is also covered.

We have also covered the profiles of key players like Arjuna Natural Extract Limited, Vidya Herbs, etc. along with their business overview, product portfolio and recent activities, providing a comprehensive outlook of Indian Medicinal Plant Extract industry. Overall, the report provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to venture in this industry, and facilitate them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the industry.

