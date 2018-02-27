Laser Diode Driver Market: Rising Demand Of Non-Lethal Weapons

Laser Diode Driver Market is a device that conducts high value current in one direction and limited current in opposite direction. A laser diode as the name suggests works in the same diode principle. Laser diode drivers supply current and voltage from a single laser diode to multiple laser diodes. The drive also protect the laser from oversupply of current.

Rising demand of photodynamic therapy (PDT) or therapeutics, aesthetics, diagnostics and surgical treatments among others will increase demand for laser diodes and subsequently demand for laser diode drivers will increase. There is a rising demand for LASIK surgery or laser eye surgery due to increasing convenience for patients to get rid of glasses especially women, higher precision, shorter recovery time for patients. Rising demand of LASIK surgery will increase demand for laser diodes and subsequently increase demand for laser diode drivers. Laser headlights in cars can travel double the distance as compared to standard LED headlights. BMW and Audi has launched cars with laser full beam. Rising demand of automotive laser headlamps is expected to increase demand for laser diodes and subsequently increase demand for laser diode drivers.

Rising transition to 4G mobile technology from 3G mobile technology and broadband internet are expected to increase demand for laser diodes and subsequently increase demand for laser diode drivers. Rising demand of semiconductor photolithography, mask-less lithography and 3D printing is also anticipated to increase demand for laser diodes and subsequently laser diode drivers. Rising demand of non-lethal weapons including PHaSR (Personal Halting and Stimulations Response Rifle) which use laser beams to temporarily blind enemy will increase demand for laser diodes and subsequently demand for laser diode drivers. Green laser devices is expected to create opportunity for laser diode industry and subsequently for laser diode drivers. One of the major restrains of laser diode is its degradation over time. So with passage of time, laser diodes consume more current to produce same optical output. In case of current flow beyond a point the optical output falls abruptly and diode is damaged irreversible which is known as catastrophic optical damage (COD). This is expected to decrease demand for laser diode and subsequently laser diode drivers.

The laser diode driver market when segmented by product are seed laser diode driver, pulsed laser diode drivers, CW (continuous wave) laser diode driver and others. By data rate, the market is segmented into ‘less than 1 Gbps’, 1 Gbps – 4.5 Gbps, 5 Gbps – 10 Gbps and others. By protocol the market is segmented into ethernet, synchronous optical networking (SONET), fiber channel and others. By end use industries, the market is segmented into industrial, communication & optical storage, military, healthcare, instrumentation & sensor and others. The majority of laser diode drivers are Pulsed laser diode drivers and CW laser diode drivers. Among end use industries automotive and healthcare are expected to increase demand for laser diode and subsequently demand for laser diode drivers will increase.

The market when segmented by geography are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. APAC with major automotive, telecommunication and manufacturing hub is expected to be the fastest growing market for laser diode and subsequently demand for laser diode drivers will increase. North America and Europe are some of the largest market for laser diode drivers due to presence of major automotive industry in those regions.

Some of the major firms in laser diode driver market are Linear Technology (the U.S), Analog Devices (the U.S.), Maxim Integrated (the U.S), Newport Corporation (the U.S), Texas Instruments (the U.S), Wavelength Electronics (the U.S), Intersil (the U.S), Monocrom (the U.S), Microchip (the U.S), IC-Haus (Germany) among others.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

