Innovative Islamic Finance Courses of AIMS Are Producing Better Professionals Globally

Islamic banking courses are gaining trust and popularity around the world for bringing in transparency and ethics into the world of finance. AIMS’ Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance is delivering on the promise by creating well groomed, qualified and experienced professionals in Islamic finance through a range of accredited and globally recognized Islamic banking courses.

Islamic finance courses by AIMS, among the leading Islamic finance institutions, are making the required contribution since its founding in 2005. AIMS’ Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance teaches, in both theoretical and practical formats, the Islamic financial system derived from the Quran, Hadees, Ijmah, and Qiyas. The courses eliminate the presence of usury, uncertainty and speculation, and in their place implement an ethical financial system to strengthen the economy. Demand for these courses has thus risen among both Muslim and non-Muslim professionals.

Among the Islamic finance courses offered by AIMS, CIFE is a globally recognized Islamic finance certification that produces experts who can work anywhere in the world by using their skills. The MDIF is an advanced diploma in Islamic finance that creates professionals required today to lead and develop IFIs. For those aspiring at top roles in establishing and managing finance organizations based on Islamic finance, the MBA Islamic Finance offers the in-depth acumen and expertise. Finally, those desirous of digging deeper can enroll for a PhD in Islamic Finance, a research base program that helps secure high positions in top organizations.

All courses offered by the AIMS’ Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance are designed by leading Shariah scholars and practitioners. The mission of each course is to train individuals to become industry experts, and to enable organizations to create better Islamic finance based systems.

“I first completed my CIFE online with the help of interactive lectures, study manuals, and other academic resources. Study contents are all, very well-organized. The Islamic finance training contents designed by AIMS are excellent and they give the true way of implementing the Islamic banking and financial system in today’s world,” says a recent student of AIMS.

All Islamic banking courses offered by AIMS are completely online, flexible, interactive and based on e-learning. The courses are suitable for both graduates seeking jobs or working professionals who wish to advance their careers. AIMS is well-recognized institute of Islamic banking and finance and leading scholars from all over the world are associated with AIMS to produce the best curriculum. Students study at their own pace, and it may be scheduled between work and family.

For more information, please visit: http://www.aims.education/islamic-banking-and-finance-certification-courses/

