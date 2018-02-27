Industry 4.0 Market 2018 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

‘Industry 4.0’ stands for the fourth industrial revolution. The rise of new digital industrial technology is referred to Industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 is the grouping of numerous major innovations in digital technology. These technologies include advanced robotics and artificial intelligence; sensors; cloud computing; the Internet of Things; data capture and analytics; digital fabrication (3D printing); software-as-a-service and other new marketing models; smartphones and other mobile devices. Industry 4.0 refers to development of machines which would be using self-optimization, self-configuration and artificial intelligence to complete difficult tasks so as to deliver cost efficiencies and better quality goods or services.

Industry 4.0 Market includes data, computational power, connectivity, analytics and intelligence, human machine interaction and digital to physical conversion. The market gets digitized and integrates processes vertically across the entire organization, from product development and purchasing, through manufacturing, logistics and service. The factors contributing to the growth of the market are evolution of cloud computing technologies, technological advancements in electronics industry, implementation of smart factory concept & factory automation technologies and government initiatives by different countries.

The major drivers for industry 4.0 are digitization and integration of vertical and horizontal value chains, digitization of product and service offerings, digital business models and customer access, Faster, Flexible and Efficient Production and Increasing popularity of smart factories. The study indicates that Cyber security risks is the major threat involved in Industry 4.0 market.



Key Players:

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany),

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH (Germany),

SAS (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany),

Wittenstein AG (Germany),

General Electric Company (U.S.),

Daimler AG (Germany),

Klockner & Co. SE (Germany),

TRUMPF GmbH (Germany),

Festo AG & Co. KG (Germany),

Wittenstein AG (Germany)

Segments:

Industry 4.0 by Technology:

Cloud computing

IoT platforms

Augmented reality

Location detection technology

Advanced human machine interfaces

Big data Analytics

Smart sensors

3D printing

Mobile devices

Others

Industry 4.0 by Application:

Industrial Automation

Smart Factory

Industrial internet of things (IIoT)

Industry 4.0 by End-user:

Industrial manufacturing

Oil & gas

Construction

Aerospace & defense

Electronics

Automotive

Transportation

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Mining & metals

Food & beverages

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Industry 4.0 market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America and Europe regions would dominate the industry 4.0 market by the forecast period. However countries like in Japan and Germany are the farthest along in digitizing internal operations and partnering across the horizontal value chain owing to the high investments in technology and employee training. They view their digital transformation, primarily in terms of gains in operational efficiency, cost reduction and quality assurance. China is one of the countries that stand to gain the most from automating and digitizing labor-intensive manufacturing processes. In addition, Chinese companies are highly flexible and are open to digital change, and the Chinese workforce is embracing digital technologies. The study reveals that at present Asia Pacific companies report the highest digitization and digital integration levels.

Study Objectives of Industry 4.0 Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Industry 4.0 market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Industry 4.0 market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of technology, application and end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Industry 4.0

Intended Audience:

Process Automation and Instrumentation Manufacturers

Industrial Robot Manufacturers

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

Automation product manufacturers

Technology investors

Hardware & software manufacturers

MES (Manufacturing Execution System)

MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management)

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

