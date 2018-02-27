In-depth Analysis and Forecast of the Starch-based Bioplastics Market on the Global as well as Regional Level

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global and United States Starch-based Bioplastics Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

This report studies the Starch-based Bioplastics market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Starch-based Bioplastics market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Starch-based Bioplastics market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Starch-based Bioplastics.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Starch-based Bioplastics in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Biome Bioplastics

Innovia Films.

BASF SE

Natureworks LLC

Corbion Purac

Cardia Bioplastic

Toray Industries Inc.

Braskem S.A.

Biobag International

Novamont S.P.A

Tagleef Industries

Meredian Holdings Group Inc.

Metabolix, Inc.

Danimer Scientific

Biopolymer International

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Starch Blended with PLA

Starch Blended with PHA

Others (Starch-based PVOH Blends and PBS)

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Textile

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Automotive Transport

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Others

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Starch-based Bioplastics Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Overview

2.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Product Overview

2.2 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Starch Blended with PLA

2.2.2 Starch Blended with PHA

2.2.3 Others (Starch-based PVOH Blends and PBS)

2.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (K MT) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Starch-based Bioplastics Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (K MT) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Starch-based Bioplastics Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Starch-based Bioplastics Application/End Users

3.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Rigid Packaging

3.1.2 Flexible Packaging

3.1.3 Textile

3.1.4 Agriculture & Horticulture

3.1.5 Consumer Goods

3.1.6 Automotive Transport

3.1.7 Electrical & Electronics

3.1.8 Building & Construction

3.1.9 Others

3.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Starch-based Bioplastics Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

