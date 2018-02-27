How to Travel on a Low-Budget – Tips & Tricks

With a Mediacom Internet service plan, you can read up on an entire range of interesting online resources that detail the many tips & tricks (compiled by experienced travelers) that can be used to lessen the expense of any traveling expedition.

Even the wealthiest people require some expert budget-management skills to ensure that they don’t end up wasting too much of their hard-earned monetary resources extravagantly – and in this sense, it becomes highly advisable for them to seek the wisdom of those more traveled than them.

Many travelers maintain detailed travelogues of their journeys; which contain the minute descriptions of how they managed to overcome particular challenges that inundated their way, and more importantly, how they ended up saving some money from their budgeted allowances for the trip.

In this post, we’ll attempt to list some of the tips & tricks (gleaned from years of reading these handy journals) that can help you to extract more value from your trips – without imposing too much burden on your wallet.

So if you’re currently planning your next big trip to Europe, the Caribbean, parts of the Middle East or Asia, you’ll know what to do to take care of your pocketbook interests in advance.

1. If You Really Want to Save Money – Travel Alone

We think that the old-fangled advice of traveling in pairs, or with larger groups of people, is outdated.

The reasoning behind this break-from-cliché stipulation is simple: an individual naturally incurs less commuting, boarding, food and recreational cost than people going in clusters.

At the same time, a solitary person has a greater opportunity of actually seeing and experiencing all the sights and wonders that make a particular traveling destination unique; something that becomes significantly hard to do when traveling with family, friends or other acquaintances (who may have different motivations for coming).

The quiet engendered by single-traveling allows you to make contemplative sense of your wandering experiences – thereby providing material for penning more thoughtful ideas (if you should be so inclined to do in a professional undertaking).

2. Eat Local – and Skip the Restaurant Fare

Oversees restaurants (particularly if you’re traveling to a different culture than your own) have a sordid reputation of exploiting foreign visitors through expensive meals and takeaways that the locals are wise not to order.

In many countries, particularly in the developing world, restaurant owners specifically instruct their serving staffs to strategically narrow-in on overseas visitors by (often comically) ‘bombarding’ them with exorbitant dining & lunching food choices – seeing this category of customers to be the perfect kinds of ‘gullible’ folk to subtly extortion large sums of money from.

So our advice for anyone contemplating going to a restaurant in a foreign country would be to get in touch with a local, and question him/her on where you can get locally-produced ‘fresh’ food instead. There are good chances that they’ll point you in the right direction (unless you’re traveling to France, where some of the people can seem a bit haughty at times).

Not only will you be ditching out on expensive restaurant bills (that are guaranteed to haunt you if you’re on a budget), you’ll also get to experience how the people of the locality actually eat on a day-to-day basis.

3. Get Suitable Tenting Equipment

Lodging in hotels, inns, and motels can really put a hole through your pocketbook; particularly when you’re looking to save money for something else. In such cases, the best option is to skip out on staying in expensive lodging locations altogether, and instead backpacking for the entirety of your trip.

This solution might not apply to everyone, of course; and elderly people, in particular, are far more likely (on account of obvious health reasons) to opt out of such ventures altogether, rather than putting up with their grueling physical requirements.

In case you’re not old, or disabled, or encumbered by little children or a family group, and are a lone traveler, then staying in one-man tents instead might prove to be a very good option for your overall budgeting considerations.

4. Have Someone Else Foot Your Bills

Now, this suggestion might seem obvious and axiomatic, but it pans out just nicely for any traveler who’s on a tight monetary rope.

If you have some skill, such as proficiency in writing, or photography, or even reporting, there are good chances that you may be able to find a media contractor (in your own, or some other country) to sponsor your trip under the condition that you will conduct some serious groundwork for them.

Nowadays, many traveling and culinary organizations seek talented individuals to fund such work-pleasure oriented ventures. And if you look hard enough, there are good chances that you might be able to find such opportunities in your own local backyard – including some ambitious startups that are searching for the next big adventurer to take up their offers.

