How to easily perform complex plant design tasks

In order to correctly and consistently design process plant, software that supports the user with intelligent design processes is required.

Cambridge, UK and Pittsford, NY – 21 February 2018: The complexity of modern process plant, and the accompanying high level of stringent design requirements often represent a considerable challenge for designers. Therefore, integrated software solutions, together with 3D visualisation, are essential to maintain a clear overview and control of the design process.

Pipework design and other challenges

Within plant engineering, the continuing advancement of digitisation provides new challenges for the design team. Pipe runs must be designed with future-proofing in mind as well as safety. This also holds true for the design of cable trays, air conditioning systems and the supporting structural steelwork. The complexity of a typical process plant also provides ample opportunity for human error to creep in at the design stage. Therefore powerful software is needed to plan and layout all elements of the design within the site, and to ensure that design errors are minimised as far as possible.

Interoperability throughout the entire design process

Interoperability provides a valuable solution by allowing changes to be reflected across all affected design areas. This is particularly beneficial for designers who frequently have to implement design changes that can have far reaching consequences, while adhering to project deadlines. The ability to reflect changes across multiple areas saves time and reduces pressure – for everyone.

Iterative, high quality plant design

Process plant design is never a linear activity. Design changes frequently occur to accommodate new ideas and additional requirements from the client, and also to overcome unforeseen technical challenges. To ensure that the integrity of the design is maintained, the software used must provide features to support the change process, and to provide effective consistency checking and collision detection.

Intelligent plant design

One such system has been developed by CAD Schroer. MPDS4 provides designers with a comprehensive tool to holistically and intelligently design process plant. In addition to extensive 3D design and visualisation capabilities, the modular suite of software also includes applications for project management and quality control. The highly customisable software can also be configured to meet specific customer requirements. All engineering applications can be deployed together on a global scale. In this way, engineering data can be integrated across multiple sites and project teams, and shared with customers and their partners.

Trial version with support

At CAD Schroer, the customer can always purchase with confidence. A trial version is provided to enable you to make an informed decision based on your own experience. CAD Schroer also offers support during the trial period to help its customers quickly get started and make the most of their trials. Online support and on-site workshops enable customers to rapidly familiarise themselves with the software, and asses it’s capabilities and benefits for their applications.

Size-independent 3D design

“No other plant design system meets our requirement like MPDS4.” This compliment from a manufacturer and provider of water treatment plants highlights the value of MPDS4 within the field of large-scale process engineering. By comparison, MPDS4 provides a high degree of user-friendliness, flexibility, interoperability and reliability, just a few of the reasons MPDS4 is one of the leading systems on the market today.

