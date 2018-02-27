Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market: North America to Remain at the Forefront of Demand

The global ultrasonic scalpels market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the assessment period 2017-2025, according to a latest research added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Ultrasonic Scalpels Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” offers detailed analysis and insights on the key factors that are driving market growth.

Ask Sample PDF of Report at: https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4188

The report offers in-depth analysis on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are impacting the global market. According to the report, the market is massively influenced by macroeconomic trends, such as investment in healthcare by developing countries. Years of economic progress has enabled developing countries such as China and India to boost their healthcare infrastructure. The emergence of a strong middle class that has the means to afford quality care has also led to higher spending on healthcare. These macroeconomic factors are positively impacting the growth of the ultrasonic scalpels market. According to the report, the advantages of ultrasonic scalpels over electrosurgical equipment have fostered adoption among healthcare providers around the globe. Reduction in post-surgical operations and lower risk of blood loss are among the key advantages of ultrasonic scalpels which are driving growth.

The report offers detailed segment-wise analysis and insights to give readers a comprehensive understanding on the lucrative and sluggish avenues in the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of procedure, product, surgery, and end user. Among all the key end users, hospitals account for highest revenue share. The report projects hospitals to remain the most prominent end user segment during the assessment period. By procedure, general surgery accounts for leading revenue share, with plastic surgery and gynecology among the other lucrative segments. By product, the segmentation has been offered on the basis of accessories, generators, and handheld devices.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at: https://www.mrrse.com/ultrasonic-scalpels-market

The report also offers a detailed region-wise analysis, segmenting the global market into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). According to the report, North America continues to be one of the leading markets for ultrasonic scalpels. The demand for ultrasound scalpels will be dominated by the US, with Canada accounting for a miniscule revenue share. Europe is expected to maintain its position as the second largest market for ultrasonic scalpels during the assessment period. The investment in healthcare in China and India is also expected to propel the market in APEJ during the assessment period.

The report includes a lucid competitive landscape that profiles the business and product strategies of some of the leading players in the market. Some of the leading companies in the market include InnoSound Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Misonix, Reach Surgical, and Ethicon, Inc.

Any Query, Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4188

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/