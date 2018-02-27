Global Sports Flooring Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Sports Flooring Market Research Report 2018:

The detailed report of Global Sports Flooring Market assessed by gifted specialists is sectioned into Application and Product. The Global Sports Flooring Market is expected to witness significant advancement in the next years from 2018-2025.

The experts at QY Research Groups furnish customers with the most recent data about the unpredictable points of interest of the market concerning driving districts, players, items and applications.

The Global Sports Flooring Market in terms of applications is sectioned into

Commercial

Residential

The leading players in the market are

LG Hausys

Armstrong

Gerflor

Targett

Forbo

Polyflor（James Halstead）

Bonie

Takiron

HANWHA

Liberty

Mohawk (including IVC)

Horner

Robbins

Connor

Aacer Flooring

Mannington Flooring

Kentwood Floors

On the basis of product the market is segmented into

PVC Sports Flooring

Wood Sports Flooring

The market covers the following regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents:

1.2.2 Global Sports Flooring Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 PVC Sports Flooring

1.2.4 Wood Sports Flooring

1.3 Global Sports Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports Flooring Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Global Sports Flooring Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Sports Flooring Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sports Flooring (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Sports Flooring Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sports Flooring Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Sports Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Flooring Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Sports Flooring Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Sports Flooring Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Sports Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Sports Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Sports Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Flooring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Sports Flooring Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

