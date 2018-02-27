Global Market Study on Mobile Ticketing: Travel Tickets Application Segment Projected to be the most Attractive Segment during the Forecast Period

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Global Market Study on Mobile Ticketing“

Report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global mobile ticketing market in its new publication titled ‘Mobile Ticketing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024’. In this report, Persistence Market Research has focused on offering detailed insights and in-depth research on the global mobile ticketing market over an eight year forecast period 2016 – 2024. This report covers the important factors driving the expansion of the global mobile ticketing market, untapped opportunities for market players in this field, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global mobile ticketing market and other insights across various key segments. In addition, the report identifies the key drivers and restraints affecting the development of the global mobile ticketing market. Changing trends are also analyzed and incorporated in the report to equip the client with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the performance of the global mobile ticketing market are also incorporated in the report.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global mobile ticketing market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of these products. This market study provides a comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

The report starts with an overview of the global mobile ticketing market. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the global mobile ticketing market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Mobile Ticketing Application

SMS Mobile Ticketing

By Application

Travel Tickets

Airline Tickets

Railway Tickets

Bus Tickets

Others

Entertainment Tickets

Hotel Booking

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the global mobile ticketing market across the different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS analysis. The next section presents a detailed analysis of the global mobile ticketing market across various countries in each region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the global mobile ticketing market including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing this market in each country.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide clients with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the global mobile ticketing market portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global mobile ticketing value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global mobile ticketing market.

Research Methodology

To calculate the global mobile ticketing market size, macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, wholesale and retail trade, merchandise trade, and prices have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the global mobile ticketing market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global mobile ticketing market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, the outcome of different types of analyses is triangulated based on the technology trends. In addition, the report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the global mobile ticketing market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. As previously highlighted, the global mobile ticketing market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of type, application and based on different regions are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand segmental contribution to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global mobile ticketing market. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global mobile ticketing market.

