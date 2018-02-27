Global Lipase Market Projected to Reach a Valuation of Over US$ 1 Bn by 2026

The global lipase market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and reach a valuation of over US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2026. According to a new study titled “Lipase Market: Food Application to Dominate the Global Market in Terms of Revenue: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2026)”, global demand for lipase will be influenced by a combination of factors. The report has been added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

Ask Sample PDF of Report at: https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4185

The report is a comprehensive source of analysis and insights that gives readers complete overview on the drivers, restrains, trends, and opportunities impacting the market growth. Rising prevalence of obesity and lifestyle diseases has necessitated the use of ingredients that enable consumers to cut down their intake of fatty food products. Demand for lipase in the food and beverage industry is likely to create growth opportunities for manufacturers during the assessment period. Use of lipase in the dairy products industry is also projected to grow, owing to the flavor and texture enhancing properties of lipase. On account of growing applications in these end-use industries, the global lipase market is projected to grow at a steady clip during the assessment period.

The report has segmented the global market on the basis of form, end-use, source, and region. By source, the key segments include microbial, plant, and animal. On the basis of end-use, market forecast and analysis has been offered on dairy, chemicals, animal feed, and food. By form, the key segments include liquid, gel, and powder. The region-wise analysis includes North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan, and Latin America. According to the report, demand for lipase is projected to remain significant in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), especially in China and India. The region is home to nearly 60% of the world’s population and has a formidable food industry, both in terms of value and volume. APEJ will remain central to the growth of the global market during the assessment period.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at: https://www.mrrse.com/lipase-market

The report also offers readers analysis on the key players operating in the market. The competitive landscape section of the report offers information on the business and product strategies of some of the leading players. Some of the key players operating in the market include Amano Enzymes Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Advanced Enzymes, Hansen Holdings A/S, Novozymes A/S, Associated British Foods PLC, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Clerici-Sacco Group, Enzyme Development Corporation and Renco New Zealand

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/