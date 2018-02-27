Global End Load Cartoning Machine Market Projected to Grow at 6.2% CAGR through 2026

A new research study titled “End Load Cartoning Machine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has been added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global end load cartoning machine market is projected to grow at CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The demand for end load cartoning machine will be influenced by broader trends in the packaging industry.

The report offers detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis on the key factors that are driving the growth of the market. Evolving end user preference for convenient and highly protective packaging is likely to impact market growth during the forecast period. End users are focusing on adopting those solutions that are easy to use as well as protect the product from damage during shipping. These factors are inducing research and innovation, with development of highly advanced solutions gaining momentum among end users. The growth of the market is also likely to be positively impacted by pervasiveness of e-commerce. Many countries are witnessing booming growth of the e-commerce sector, which has created lucrative opportunities for packaging companies. As end load cartoning is a form of protective packaging, it is gaining traction among end-users.

The report offers detailed segmentation on the basis of product type, dimension, orientation, end use and region. By product type, 70-150 CPM is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period. By orientation, the horizontal segment continues to account for higher revenue share, whereas the vertical segment is projected to grow at robust CAGR during the assessment period. The demand for end load cartoning machine will remain significant in the food industry. Growth of the global food industry is likely to promote end load cartoning machine market during the assessment period. However, availability of alternative packaging techniques can limit the demand during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed analysis on competition involved in the global market of end load cartoning machine. This section will give readers insights on the business and products strategies of the leading players in the market. Stakeholders can identify potential growth opportunities and lucrative markets for consolidation and expansion. Some of the major companies profiled in the report are Robert Bosch GmbH – Packaging Technology, Molins PLC, EconoCorp Inc., Langley Holdings PLC, Tetra Pak International S.A., Omori Machinery Co., Ltd., ROVEMA GmbH, PMI Cartoning, Inc., ADCO Manufacturing, Marchesini Group and others.

