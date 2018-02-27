Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market“

This report on the global digital certificates and public key infrastructure market provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global digital certificates and public key infrastructure market growth during the said period.

Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global digital certificates and public key infrastructure market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. The report also covers specific key trends that are prevailing in across different geographies.

Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global digital certificates and public key infrastructure market has been segmented on the basis of solution, deployment model, application and geography. Based on solution, the market has been divided into hardware and software. Hardware solutions use digital certificates for identity authentication for distributed devices. Embedded digital certificates in USB and other data storage devices are encompassed in the scope of study. Software solutions are used to validate the contents of the electronic documents like emails, PDF and word processors.

Based on the deployment model, the market has been divided into cloud-based and on-premises. In cloud-based deployment model, documents can be signed digitally with the help of cloud hosted signing services. Here the user is not required to have a locally installed digital certificate software. Whereas in on-premise deployment model, digital certificate solutions are locally based and is not required to be connected to the cloud. On the basis of application, the global digital certificates and public key infrastructure market is segmented into Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI), Real Estate, Education and Research, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Human Resources, Legal, Manufacturing, Government and Defense and Others.

Geographically, the report classifies the global digital certificates and public key infrastructure market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report includes the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, Japan, India, Australia, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina.

Global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes key industry developments in the digital certificates and public key infrastructure market over the past years and have significantly impacted the industry as a whole. Porter Five Force analysis is also included in the report. The report also covers segment wise market attractiveness analysis across all the geographies. Furthermore, the report also provide market share analysis for key players based on their revenues generated in 2016, the report also takes into account the number of SSL certificates issued by the major player in past few years.

The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players. The report also provide key takeaways and key findings for the global digital certificates and public key infrastructure market

The key players profiled in the global Digital Certificates and Public Key Infrastructure market include GMO GlobalSign, Inc., GoDaddy Group, Verisign, Inc., Gemalto N.V., Comodo Group, Inc., Signix, Inc., Ascertia, Secured Signing Limited, Docusign Inc., Kofax Ltd. (A Lexmark Company), Entrust Data Cartd Corporation and Identrust Inc.

The global digital certificates and public key infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By Solution

Hardware

Software

By Deployment Model

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Application

BFSI

Real State

Education and Research

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Human Resources

Legal

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

