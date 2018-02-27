Global Automotive Sunroofs Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Automotive Sunroofs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025 “is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.
The automotive sunroofs market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period of 2017-2025. An automotive sunroof can be defined as a fixed or operable opening in the vehicle roof that permits the entry of light and air into the vehicle. Automobile sunroof market has become highly competitive with new variety of sunroofs and breakthroughs in the leakage problems that turns out to be one of the major issues in sunroof openings. With the growing demand for comfort and safety systems in vehicles, the demand for sunroofs in automotive vehicles has increased significantly. Sunroofs provide better air circulation within vehicles and also offer superior brightness and illumination during daytime, which in turn increases the comfort level of the passengers.
Global Automotive Sunroofs Market: Drivers and Restraints
OEMs have started to offer built-in or optional sunroof systems to mid segment cars in addition to luxury or premium vehicles. Due to rapid economic improvement, growth in GDP, reduced inflation rate and downward trend in fuel prices, there is huge demand for premium vehicles globally. Growth in production of these vehicles in developing countries of Asia Pacific is mainly characterized by increasing domestic consumption, rise in disposable income, low ownership rates and presence of cheap labor in India and China among others. Moreover, recovery of macro-economic conditions in developed countries of North America and Europe post economic recession in 2010 is another factor responsible for the growth of the premium car segment. These factors are largely responsible for the expansion of the sunroof market as the growth of the sunroof systems is directly related to the advancement of the passenger vehicle segment.
High maintenance cost, incidences shattering of sunroofs are some of the major restraining factors of this market. Moreover, the sunroof systems have holes and drains that can cause water clogging and leakage into the vehicle. This requires frequent maintenance and thus adds up to the maintenance cost.
The global automotive sunroofs market has been segmented based on material type, glass sunroof and fiber sunroof. The glass sunroof market has been segmented into laminated glass sunroofs and tempered glass sunroofs. The sunroof type market has been further segmented into in-built, tilt and slide, panoramic, top-mount, pop-up, and solar glass sunroofs. Glass is the most popular material employed for manufacturing sunroofs. Glass sunroofs offer better transparency, and an open and spacious atmosphere, resulting in high consumer interests in them and higher demand in the glass sunroof market. Pop-up, tilt and slide, built-in, top-mount, removable and panoramic are the most commonly used sunroofs in automobiles. Pop-up sunroofs are one of the oldest sunroofs systems in use. They have a very basic construction with a vent in the rear and a removable glass panel. These sunroofs are manually operated.
Global Automotive Sunroofs Market: Scope of the Report
The report offers an overview of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth of the automotive sunroofs market. This report highlights the current market trends of the automotive sunroofs market along with future anticipated market growth opportunities during the period from 2015 to 2025. Moreover, information related to key players operating in the market along with their market share and key strategies adopted to maintain their leading position is also provided in this report. The report also contains the present market size of automotive sunroof market in terms of revenue (USD Million) along with predictive forecast from 2017 to 2025.
The geographical segmentation includes the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America region. Europe holds the largest market share followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the fastest growth rate.
Some of the major players operating in the automotive sunroofs market include includes Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V. (Netherlands), Inteva Products, LLC. (Troy), Valmet Automotive (Finland), Johnan America, Inc. (U.S.), and Mitsuba Corporation (Japan), among others.
The global automotive sunroofs has been segmented as follows:
Global Automotive Sunroofs Market, By Material
Glass Sunroof
Fiber Sunroof
Global Automotive Glass Sunroofs Market, By Glass Type
Laminated Glass Sunroof
Tempered Glass Sunroof
Global Automotive Sunroofs Market, By Sunroof Type
In-Built Glass Sunroof
Tilt and Slide Glass Sunroof
Panoramic Glass Sunroof
Top-Mount Glass Sunroof
Pop-Up Glass Sunroof
Solar Glass Sunroof
Global Automotive Sunroofs Market, By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle-East and Africa (MEA)
U.A.E
South Africa
Rest of Middle-East and Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
