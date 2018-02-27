Global and Europe Social Media Analytics Market – Analysis and Outlook to 2022

This report presents a comprehensive overview of the Social Media Analytics market in Europe, which shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Social Media Analytics industry.
This report focuses Global and Europe market, including details as following:
Key Players
International Business Machines Corporation (US)
Oracle Corporation (US)
Salesforce (US)
Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)
SAS Institute Inc. (US)
Clarabridge, Inc. (US)
Netbase Solutions, Inc. (US)
Brandwatch (UK)
Talkwalker Inc., (Luxembourg)
GoodData Corporation (US)
Crimson Hexagon, Inc. (US)
Simply Measured, Inc. (US)
Sysomos (Canada)
Digimind (US)
Unmetric Inc. (US)
Cision US Inc. (US)
Simplify360, Inc. (India)
Hootsuite Media Inc. (Canada)
Meltwater (US)
Germinait Solutions Private Limited (India)
Socialbakers (US)
Spredfast, Inc. (US)
Sprinkler, Inc. (US)
Synthesio (US)
Lithium Technologies, Inc. (US)
Tableau Software Inc. (US)
Tencent (China)
Get the sample report @http://bit.ly/2CEseYm
Key Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Key Product Type
By Analytics Type: Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Diagnostic analytics, Descriptive analytics.
By Deployment Model: On-premises, Cloud.
By Component: Software, Services, Managed services, Professional services, Support and maintenance services.
Key Applications
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
Get the sample report @http://bit.ly/2CEseYm
Table of Contents
Global and Europe Social Media Analytics Market – Analysis and Outlook to 2022
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
.
.
.
.
11.3 Europe Social Media Analytics Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
11.4 Europe Social Media Analytics Sales (K Units) Forecast by Analytics Type (2017-2022)
11.5 Europe Social Media Analytics Sales (K Units) Forecast by Deployment Model (2017-2022)
11.6 Europe Social Media Analytics Sales (K Units) Forecast by Component (2017-2022)
View the complete table of contents @http://bit.ly/2CEseYm
For more latest reports kindly visit @
Contact us –
sales@electronicsresearchreports.com
sales@ytresearchgroup.com