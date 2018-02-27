Global Aerospace Composites Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Aerospace Composites Market“

Aerospace composites are the composite material systems which find applications in the aviation industry due to their key chemical and mechanical properties. The composite materials commonly used in the aerospace industry are carbon fiber composites, glass fiber composites and aramid fiber composites. Application segments of global aerospace composites include commercial & business aircraft, helicopters, military and space. Carbon fiber composites are the commonly used composite material in the aerospace industry due to high fuel efficiency and low carbon emission. Increasing air passenger traffic, emerging economies and growing number of low cost carriers are expected to boost the market. Recent trend of spending heavily on military and space programs are expected to fuel the growth of the aerospace market in near future.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Scope of the Report

The report estimates and forecasts the aerospace composites market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the aerospace composites market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the aerospace composites market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes global average price trend analysis of aerospace composites.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the aerospace composites market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for aerospace composites between 2016 and 2024.

Global Aerospace Composites Market: Key Segments

The study provides a comprehensive view of the aerospace composites market by dividing it into product type, application and geography. The aerospace composites market has been segmented into carbon fiber composites, glass fiber composites, aramid fiber composites and others. Application segments have been analyzed based on commercial & business aircraft, military, helicopters and space .The aerospace composites market has been estimated in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2016 and 2024.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Koninklijke TenCate, Toray Industries Inc., BASF SE, SGL-The Carbon Company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

The global aerospace composites market has been segmented as follows:

Aerospace Composites Market – Product Type Analysis

· Carbon Fiber Composites

· Glass Fiber Composites

· Aramid Fiber Composites

· Others

Aerospace Composites Market – Application Type Analysis

· Commercial & Business Aircraft

· Military

· Helicopters

· Space

Aerospace Composites Market – Regional Analysis

· North America

· U.S.

· Canada

· Europe

· Germany

· France

· U.K.

· Italy

· Spain

· Rest of Europe

· Asia Pacific

· China

· India

· Japan

· ASEAN

· Rest of Asia Pacific

· Middle East & Africa

· GCC

· South Africa

· Rest of Middle East & Africa

· Latin America

· Brazil

· Mexico

· Rest of Latin America

