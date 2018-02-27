The report on global food waste management market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the food waste management market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global food waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global food waste management market covers segments such as waste type, process, application, and end user. The waste type segments include coffee grounds & tea, processed foods, oilseeds & pulses, cereals, dairy products, fruits & vegetables, meat and fish & seafood. On the basis of process, the global food waste management market is categorized into incineration/ combustion, anaerobic digestion, aerobic digestion (composting) and others (redistribution, minimization, and disposal). Furthermore, on the basis of application the food waste management market is segmented as power generation, biofuel, animal feed and fertilizers. On the basis of end user, the food waste management market is segmented as municipalities & households, food service providers, food distributors & suppliers, primary food producers and food manufacturers.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/944

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

For More Enquiry on This Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/944

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food waste management market such as, Advanced Disposable Services Inc., Rumpke Consolidated Companies, Inc., Biffa Group Limited, Clean Harbors, Inc., Waste Connections, Inc., Remondis SE & Co. Kg, Covanta Holding Corporation, Stericycle, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., and Waste Management, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global food waste management market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of food waste management market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the food waste management market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

Complete report at: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_food_waste_management_market

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food waste management market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.