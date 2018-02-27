Food Encapsulation Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

The report on Food Encapsulation Market by core phase (additives, enzymes, minerals, organic acids, prebiotics, probiotics, sweeteners, vitamins and others), by shell material (emulsifiers, lipids, polysaccharides, proteins), technology (chemical process, physical process and physical-chemical process) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Food Encapsulation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.052 in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The factors that drives the global food encapsulation market are, increase in demand for convenience foods and functional foods. Moreover, growing awareness about food encapsulation in improving the color, taste and flavor is expected to further augment the market size of food encapsulation globally. Presently, the consumers are becoming more health conscious; hence the demand for fortified as well as processed food products that are helpful for health is increasing at a greater pace. This in turn, is anticipated to increase the adoptability of encapsulation technologies in food industries and it is expected to fuel the growth of market over the forecast period. However, higher cost of encapsulation technologies is expected to be one of the major restraints in the global food encapsulation market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global food encapsulation market by core phase, shell material and technology as well as region. Market segmentation based on core phase includes additives, enzymes, minerals, organic acids, prebiotics, probiotics, sweeteners, vitamins and others. On the basis of type of shell materials, the market is segmented into emulsifiers, lipids, polysaccharides, proteins as well as other shell materials. As per the technology used, the market is further segmented into chemical process, physical process and physical-chemical process.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America leads the global food encapsulation market, followed by Europe. Availability of shell materials in abundance drives the North American market. However, the maturity of the market is slowing it down slightly. In Europe, the heavy investments by major players in the technology development are helping the market to grow. India and China are driving growth in Asia-Pacific region and it is expected to become fastest growing market in the world. In India, the demand for encapsulation in food industry drives the growth. The major players in the food encapsulation market are expected to benefit from the evolution of technology in terms of controlled delivery as well as release systems.

Companies Covered :

The companies covered in the report include, Aveka Group, Balchem Corporation, Cargill Inc, Firmenich Inc, Friesland Campina Kievit, Kerry Group, Lycored Ltd., National Enzyme Company, Royal DSM, Symrise AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of good encapsulation both globally and regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of food encapsulation.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the food encapsulation market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to Food Encapsulation Market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the Food Encapsulation market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on Food Encapsulation market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food encapsulation market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

