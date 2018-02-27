Fish Oil Market to Raise at a CAGR 5.39% by 2025 | Crystal Market Research

A research study titled, “Fish Oil Market by Products, Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025” published by Crystal Market Research

The Global Fish Oil Market was esteemed approximately USD 3.06 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.90 billion by 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% over the forecast period.

The global fish oil market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast years owing to increasing aquaculture activities. Rising awareness regarding health importance of omega 3 among customer is driving the demand of fish oil over the forecast period. Nowadays, altering eating habits is boosting the demand for hydrogenized vegetable oils and margarine. Also, consumption of EPA and DHA fatty acid aids in eliminating bad cholesterol, coronary heart issues like strokes and blood pressure, which is prone to fuel the growth of the global market. Furthermore, rising utilization of fish oil as a vital ingredient in various beauty products such as creams, in all-purpose creams etc. is expected to promote market growth. Rising aquaculture activities, primarily in India and China, owing to suitable climate and plentiful of agricultural land is liable to fuel demand for animal-feed and fish-feed that contain fish oil. Increasing omega-3 consumption due to its wide health benefits is anticipated to encourage the global fish market growth over forecast years. However, the high price of the product coupled with a vast demand-supply gap might hinder the market growth over the projected period.

Key Players In Market:

The major market players in the global fish oil market are COPEINCA ASA, Croda Inc., EPAX AS, GC Rieber Oils, Omega Protein, Corpesca S.A., American Marine Ingredients and Colpex. On basis of products types, the global market is split into; Anchovy, Mackerel, Sardines, Cod, Herring, Menhaden, and Others. By application, the market industry is classified as; Aquaculture: Marine fish, Salmon & Trout, Crustaceans, Eles, Tilapias, Cyprinids, and Others; Animal Nutrition & Pet food; Pharmaceuticals and Supplements & Functional food.

Regional Overview:

Geographically, the global fish oil market is segmented in regions which are; Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the United States, Mexico and Canada)and Rest of the World (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Others).

Key findings of the fish oil market

Human consumption described for over 9% of the total global revenue in 2014 and is anticipated to show major growth over forecast years as a result of high demand for supplements &functional foods in Japan, China, and India.

Increasing long chain-omega consumption to prevent various health troubles including asthma, cardiovascular, Crohn’s disease, eczema, and psoriasis will boost intake over the forecast years. Also, rising consumption of fish oil as it assists brain health and neurological development in children is likely to create huge market potential in the coming years.

Asia Pacific demand is expected to demonstrate significant gains in plentiful fishing farm land and expansion of the food & beverage sector. Moreover, increasing use of omega 3 in infants’ formulas largely in India and China will boost market expansion.

