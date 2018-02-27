Feed Acidifiers Market | Global Health Awareness Report By Type, Livestock, Form, And By Region – Forecast Till 2023

Introduction

Feed acidifiers are used to lower the pH of feed, which helps in inhibiting the growth of pathogenic intestinal micro-organisms. Feed acidifiers also improve the feed performance when added, as they offer additional nutrients to the animal feed. The most common acidifier used in feed are formic acid, acetic acid, propionic acid, lactic acid, fumaric acid, citric acid, and many others.

Market Scenario:

Increasing population in the developing countries has increased the demand for production of poultry, ruminants, and other livestock for consumption, which has uplifted the demand for feed additives, which, in turn, has uplifted the demand for feed acidifiers in the market. Furthermore, increase in the consumption of poultry and meat products is also adding fuel to the growth of the global feed acidifiers market.

Growing health concerns among the increasing global population together with increasing awareness about the benefits of feed acidifiers are expected to uplift the demand for feed acidifiers. Feed acidifiers have gained status globally because they improve the quality as well as quantity produced by the animals. High nutritional benefits obtained from feed acidifiers are also supporting its sale across the globe. Additionally, product innovations coupled with technological advancements are considered to be the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the feed acidifiers market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Avail a Sample Copy [PDF] @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5510

Key Findings:

• Application of feed acidifiers in poultry animals is experiencing a higher growth rate

• Feed acidifiers have a massive opportunity in the animal feed industry

• Jan 2018, Addcon group has recently launched their 3rd generation acidifiers, and have become the global market leader in the feed-acidifiers market. The products are backed by a team of application experts for all animal species.

Intended Audience:

• Feed acidifier manufacturers

• Feed additives manufacturers

• Feed industry

• Raw material suppliers

• Investment bankers

• Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments

The feed acidifiers market is segmented into type, livestock, and form.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into formic acid, acetic acid, propionic acid, lactic acid, fumaric acid, citric acid, and others. Among all, the propionic acid segment is dominating the market owing to its high usage as a feed additive to enhance the feed quality. Moreover, restriction on the use of antibiotics in animal feed has uplifted the demand for other acidifiers such as lactic acid and formic acid.

On the basis of the livestock, it is segmented into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others. Among all, the poultry segment is dominating the market. Feed acidifiers used in poultry feed plays an important role regarding improving animal health, digestibility, and maximum feed utilization.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into dry, liquid, and others. The dry form segment is dominating the market due to its ease of handling and easy feed intake by animals.

Regional Analysis

The feed acidifiers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The European region is dominating the market followed by the Asia Pacific owing to the increasing demand for nutritive feed products among the developed countries of these regions. Canada, Germany, the U.K, the U.S., and China are the major importers of feed acidifiers.

Moreover, rising demand for poultry products in countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the feed acidifiers market during the forecast period. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & developments of the product conforming to North American regulations for feed fortification with acidifiers.

Move to enquiry form here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5510

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the feed acidifiers market: BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), Kemin Europa NV (Belgium), BASF SE (U.S.), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), Corbion N.V. (the Netherlands), Impextraco NV (Belgium), Jefo Nutrition Inc. (Canada), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden), and Yara International ASA (Norway)

The feed acidifiers market is segmented into the following regions

North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• K

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Japan

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

• Brazil

• Argentina

• South Africa

• Others

Interested? Ask for the Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5510

The report for feed acidifiers market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economic and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Note: To Access Full Report, Requesting you to visit above mentioned links, and allow us to contribute in your business market