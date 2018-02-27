Days Inn Hotel in Dayton OH – Welcomes People To Spend The Best Stay Ever

For Immediate Release

Hotel in Dayton Oh, 28 February, 2018: Days Inn Dayton is a wonderful hotel in Dayton OH that invites people to experience excellent stay, great comfort and outstanding convenience at great price. This Dayton South hotel is located just off I-75 and I-675, which is perfect location to stay for every visitor including business travellers and adventure seekers.

Days Inn is among one of the best hotels in Dayton Ohio that offers wonderful accommodation facilities by offering all modern amenities like free Wi-Fi, free continental breakfast, outdoor pool, free parking, laundry facilities, coffee maker and a lot more. Days Inn Dayton OH hotels nearly offers everything that a visitor needs to make their stay relaxing.

Days Inn hotel near Dayton International Airport also is a best choice as it offers a very easy accessibility to and from the Dayton airport. One can also explore all the popular tourist locations, popular shopping malls and exotic restaurants from this motel in Dayton Ohio. However, if someone is looking for hotels in Miamisburg Ohio then also Days Inn make itself a great selection.

Days Inn Dayton South hotel Off i-75 also allows its visitors to bring pet with them by offering pet friendly rooms which is a great advantage for those who cannot leave their pet behind while coming for a trip. Whether it is a long stay or a short stay, this hotel in Dayton OH is definitely one of the best choices for everyone.

Days Inn also takes its pride for being one of the most affordable Dayton Downtown Ohio hotels where one can spend their day comfortably by spending less. To know more about this hotel, visit: http://daysinndayton.com/

About Company: Days Inn Dayton South hotel is an excellent hotel near Dayton International Airport that offers convenient access to most popular tourist attractions of Ohio and it also offers a very reasonable price and hotel amenities for its visitors.

Contact Details:

1944 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45459, US

Phone: +1 (937) 435-1550