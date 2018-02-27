Contract Research Organizations Market 2016 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2022

The report on Contract Research Organizations Market by type (Drug discovery and Pre-clinical services & others) by therapeutic area (Oncology,Cardiac & others) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2022 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Contract Research Organizations Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in terms of value over the period of 2016-2022. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by a significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Moreover, as these pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have increased their presence across the globe, the global outsourcing model for R&D activities is gaining acceptance. Clinical trials are becoming global in scope, with market participants vying for access to patients, supported by the continuing trend to outsource services to low-cost and emerging markets that provide access to a growing and naive patient pools. In CROs market, developing markets such as India, China, Brazil, Latin America and Eastern Europe are cited as targeted regions for growth.

The major driving factors for the growth of global CRO market include pricing pressures in the healthcare markets, the need for R&D productivity, a large number of patent expirations and stringent regulatory policies for the drug approvals. In addition, increased outsourcing R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies are one of the major driving factors for this market. Apart from these the other driving factors for this market include, company’s vision to focus on their core business activities and to achieve cost efficiency in their business operations. Despite the existence of these drivers, the market for CROs is facing some serious challenges that might hamper the growth of this market.

Some of the challenges of this market include stringent regulatory compliance for product approvals, shortage of experienced professionals to conduct R&D activities and a large number of product recalls from the market due to serious complications of the newly approved drug molecules.

Though the global CRO market is facing various challenges, it is expected to grow a healthy growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in M&A activities among the companies, increase in R&D investment by various companies, establishment of large number of clinical trial outsourcing organizations in emerging markets and increase in private equity investment particularly for R&D activities.

Companies Profiled:

The company profile section includes a detailed analysis of some of the key players such as Covance, Inc., Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences and PPD, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for CROs, and growth forecast for the period from 2016 – 2022. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on the type of clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2016 – 2022. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

The study also provides information for recent merger and acquisition deals happened in the global CRO market. Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global CRO market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies