Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

The report on Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market by component (CGM monitor, the CGM transmitter and the glucose sensor) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Diabetes disease is growing across the globe at an extraordinary pace and has become a serious health issue during the last two decades. It is a major cause of mortality in the age group of 20–79 years. Based on its rapidly increasing incidence, it has been declared a global epidemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of diabetic patients reached 415 million in 2015 globally and is expected to reach around 642 million by 2040. According to the IDF, global healthcare expenditures to treat diabetes and its complications were USD 673 billion in 2015, representing 12% of total global healthcare expenditures and is expected to exceed USD 802 billion by 2040.

Rise in base of geriatric population, increasing incidence rates of diabetes worldwide, benefits of CBGM devices over blood glucometers such as reports generation and access for historic blood glucose data to analyze the trend, growing awareness among the population, increasing preference for non-invasive methods, and approval of artificial pancreas from FDI is expected to drive the market at a significant growth rate in the coming years. However, stringent regulatory approvals and high costs associated with these devices are some of the restraining factors which could hinder the market.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of geriatric population and a large base of a population with high purchasing power. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, improved economic growth, increasing number of obesity cases and growing awareness among the population about non-invasive glucose monitoring systems.

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for continuous glucose monitoring systems and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on the type of component. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global continuous glucose monitoring systems market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies

