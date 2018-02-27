Conjunctivitis Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

The report on Conjunctivitis Market by disease type (bacterial conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, allergic conjunctivitis trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Conjunctivitis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by a significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get a Sample Request

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/99

Conjunctivitis or pink eye is an inflammation or redness of the lining of the white part of the eye and the underside of the eyelid that can be caused by infection, allergic reaction, or physical agents like an infrared or ultraviolet light. Conjunctivitis is an extremely common eye problem because the conjunctiva is continually exposed to microorganisms and environmental agents that can cause infections or allergic reactions. It can also affect one or both eyes and, if caused by infection, can be very easily transmitted to others during close physical contact, particularly among children in a daycare center. Thus, people diagnosed with conjunctivitis are recommended not to travel public places for that period of time.

Market Insights

Increasing awareness among the patient population about pink eye disease, entry of new drugs and unmet need for viral conjunctivitis is considered to be the key factors driving the growth of this market. Unfavorable government regulations, expiring drug patents for major blockbusters and the growing demand for antibacterial drugs has impacted the demand for branded drugs are the key restraining factors for the growth of this market. Since there are no approved drugs for the treatment of viral conjunctivitis, many companies are developing drugs which are expected to aid in the treatment of viral conjunctivitis and their effect will turn into a prominent opportunity to promote the growth of this market over the forecast period. Moreover, loss of patent exclusivities and increasing demand for generic antibacterial drugs over branded drugs are the major challenges faced by this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global conjunctivitis market covers segments such as disease type. On the basis of disease type, the global conjunctivitis market is categorized into bacterial conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis and allergic conjunctivitis.

Make an Enquiry

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/99

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global conjunctivitis market such as, Akron, Alcon, Allergan, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Eleven Biotherapeutics, Griffin Discoveries, InSiteVision, Nicox, NovaBay and Ocular Therapeutix.

Click the Below Full Report Link

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_conjunctivitis_market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global conjunctivitis market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of conjunctivitis market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the conjunctivitis market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the conjunctivitis market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.