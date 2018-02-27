Cloud IDE Market: To The Reduced Cost And Improved Efficiency

Cloud integrated development platform (IDE) is a web-based development platform. It provides a programming environment which is bundled into a packaged application. Cloud IDE includes a debugger, compiler and graphical user interface (GUI) builder functionalities. It can also be used for creating cloud applications and other native applications for tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices. It has improved the efficiency of developers with easy to use platforms and reduced the time required for deployment.

Cloud IDEs are easily accessible from anywhere in the world with the help a compatible device. It reduces the download and installation requirements to minimum which helps in fast implementation of the programs and applications. Also, collaboration between the geographically dispersed resources is made easy with the help of cloud IDE. Multiple resources can work on the same platform even if they are geographically separated resulting in faster production and efficient resource sharing. Enterprises are shifting their businesses to cloud due to the reduced cost and improved efficiency. Cloud IDE market is anticipated to experience high demand during the forecast period due to the increased cloud migration of enterprises. Also, demand for cloud management programs is expected to rise with the increasing customization requirements of enterprises. The new HTML 5 platform and its ability to enable browser-based development of applications is the major driver of the cloud IDE market. HTML 5 includes multiple development platforms for development of mobile applications for Android and IOS devices. Smartphone penetration is increasing at a higher rate globally, which is expected to generate demand for the cloud IDE market. Enterprises want to provide mobility solutions for independent development and deployment of applications. Increased demand for mobility solutions is projected to increase the demand for cloud IDE. Open source software development is gaining popularity due to the increased user base and reduced restrictions of the compatibility. Cloud IDE utilizes the open source software platforms for development as it helps to increase the user base. Enterprise adoption of agile, DevOps and Web-scale IT practices result in increased complexities with demand for open contribution structures. This adoption is expected to become more disruptive during the forecast period increasing the popularity of cloud IDEs. Enterprises are demanding for extensible, secure and fast environment for the developers and with the help of cloud IDE they can contribute to the projects in seconds. Cloud IDE can share, scale and create workspaces for developers with the help of automation and as a result developers get a platform where they can command micro services to build and debug the applications. However, the cloud IDE requires an Internet connection to work continuously which could prove to be a restraining factor in the future.

Cloud IDE is a platform as a service (PaaS) and it is not only related to web applications. With the PaaS integration cloud IDE market has gained tremendous growth opportunities. Also, cloud IDE has separate horizontal micro services which are scalable and are used to operate the developer’s atomic services such as build, run, syntax analysis, run and debug. Major players associated with the cloud IDE market include Cloud9 IDE, Inc., Codenvy, Inc., Codeanywhere, Inc., Koding, Nitrous Inc., SourceLair, Eclipse Foundation and ShiftEdit.

