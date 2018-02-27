Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market 2017 with Focus on Opportunities, Challenges and Growth Factors 2022

Market Scenario:

Electronic design automation is a software tool which is used in the industries for the designing complex electronic systems. Various Electronic Design Automation tools are used to design and develop complicated and large-scale circuits, which are used in products across different industries. Some of the systems are- CAE (computer added engineering), IC (integrated circuits) among others. Integration of cloud has revolutionized the market of Electronic Design Automation. It also encompasses algorithms and methodologies for the design of very large-scale ICs.

The adoption of Electronic Design Automation leads to a reduction in the design time, errors, and cost and is mainly used in the manufacture of aerospace and defence equipment. Electronic Design Automation tools help semiconductor and electronic product manufacturing companies reduce product development time and increase the accuracy of design. Cloud Electronic Design Automation provides its users a pay-per-usage design environment. The pay-per-use environment effectively reduces the extra costs. Electronic Device Automation system on cloud is a new concept. Industries are yet to hold grips with the cloud Electronic Design Automation systems. This factor is challenging the cloud electronic display market.

Key Findings:

The global Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market is expected to reach USD ~7595 Million by 2022, growing with approximately 5.51% of CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

By Type in Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 2,746.5 million by 2022.

By Application in Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market the Military/Defense application is expected hold largest market share of USD 2418.1 million in 2022 and telecom application is expected to grow with 6.84% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

United States is expected to dominate the market of Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market throughout the forecast period.

China is expected to grow with a highest CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market are Cadence Design Systems, Mentor Graphics, Synopsys, Agilent, Agnisys, Aldec, Ansys, JEDA Technologies, MunEDA, Sigrity, Zuken among others.

Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Segmentation

The global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into the market is fragmented into CAE, SIP (semiconductor intellectual property), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-chip Module (MCM). By application, the market is categorized into Military/Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive, Industrial and others. Largest market share is acquired by the military/defense application segment.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is specially focused on countries such as United States, Japan, China, India and others. China is expected to have highest growth rate due to the high presence of semiconductor industry in this region. Whereas United States is expected to hold the largest market share as there is high adoption of cloud EDA due to the reduction in costs and the new features of Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA).

