China Clay Market Application, SWOT Analysis, Pricing

China clay, also known as kaolin, is a loose, dense, fine, flaky, earthy aggregate mineral in white color found in the earth’s crust. Kaolin is the name derived from its raw material called kaolinite, a clay mineral. Presence of impurities affects the color of china clay, which becomes reddish, brownish or bluish. This impacts the commercial value of the product. Its commercial utility is influenced by its properties that include purity, brightness, glossiness, viscosity, and abrasiveness. China clay is available in the form of deposits formed by chemical weathering of aluminum silicate minerals such as feldspar through a complex sequence of events. China clay deposits are classified into primary and secondary deposits. Primary china clay originates from weathering of rocks containing high concentrations of feldspathic minerals and is found in the place where the deposition occurs. Secondary china clay is subsequently settled in another place by being carried along by water currents with other minerals such as quartz and mica.

The global china clay market can be segmented based on type, form, and application. Based on form, the china clay market can be divided into powder, lumps, and granules. In terms of type, the market can be segregated into calcined, hydrous, and other grades. Calcined China clay is a thermally processed product exposed to ultra-high temperature to produce minerals such as mullite, spinel, and cristobalite. Hydrous china clay is a processed product containing kaolin minerals with structural water or hydroxide component. China clay is used in different applications such as paper, packaging, plastic, paints & coatings, building & construction, rubber, ceramic, pharmaceutical, petroleum, and others.

It acts as filler in the paper industry, as raw material in ceramic, and as pigment & brightener in plastic, paints, and rubber industries. It is employed in the rubber industry for stiffening and reinforcing properties. China clay is used in the ceramic industry in a wide range of products such as dinnerware, sanitary ware, and pottery products. China clay substantially increases the strength of plastic. It improves ink holdout and preserves the gloss of ink when used as pigment in inks. It is also used in catalysts, which are employed in catalytic cracking of petroleum. China clay is a good source of alumina and silica that increases the whiteness of cement and also helps in providing additional strength to cement. The global building & construction industry has been expanding at a significant pace; however, the usage of china clay in the industry is low.

Paper and ceramic industries dominate the global china clay market in terms of application. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominates the global china clay market in terms of demand. It is followed by Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a fast-paced CAGR driven by the growth in the paper and ceramic industries in the region during the forecast period. North American offers lucrative opportunities for the china clay market, as it is used in catalytic cracking of petroleum. Major companies operating in the global china clay market include BASF S.E, KaMin & CADAM, Thiele Kaolin Company, Quarzwerke GmbH, EICL Ltd., Imerys S.A., Ashapura China Clay Company, and Uma Group of Kaolin.

