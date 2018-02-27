Cards & Payments Industry in New Zealand

The Cards and Payments Industry in New Zealand: Emerging trends and opportunities to 2020

GlobalData’s “The Cards and Payments Industry in New Zealand: Emerging trends and opportunities to 2020” report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the New Zealand’s cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including credit transfers, payment cards, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2012-16e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2016-20f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the New Zealand’s cards and payments industry, including

Current and forecast values for each market in the New Zealand’s cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, cheques, direct debit, and payment cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

E-commerce market analysis and payment methods.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the New Zealand’s cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Alternative payments are slowly gaining traction among New Zealanders with the emergence of a number of payment options, with the most notable launches being Apple Pay in October 2016 and Android Pay in December 2016. Apple Pay enables users to make in-store, in-app, and browser payments. Apple Pay can be used with iPhones and Apple watches by placing the device near the terminal, along with placing a finger on Touch ID. The wallet allows customers to make payments of up to $55.40 (NZD80) without using a PIN. In December 2015, Visa launched its Visa Checkout online payment service in New Zealand, allowing consumers to make payments with just a username and password, as opposed to giving credit card details and an expiry date for each transaction. Other alternative payment solutions-including PayPal, POLi, and Masterpass-are also available in New Zealand.

Banks in New Zealand are focusing on innovation to improve services for individual and business customers. For instance, Westpac launched the Westpac One digital banking platform in February 2015. Westpac One can be used on smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers to apply for everyday banking products such as accounts, term deposits, home and personal loans, and credit cards. Similarly, in October 2015 ANZ updated its FastPay mobile banking app, which was initially launched in October 2013. The app allows business customers to process Visa, Mastercard, and EFTPOS transactions using smartphones. With ANZ FastPay, users can have more than one card reader, smartphone, or tablet linked to a single business account. The bank intends to extend the service to a wide range of businesses such as gardeners, plumbers, and personal trainers.

Chinese students and tourists are the largest pool of overseas residents in New Zealand. To serve these consumers, ANZ started accepting UnionPay payment cards at its ATMs and POS terminals from January 2016. ANZ also became the first bank in the country to accept QuickPass, UnionPay’s contactless mobile payment (m-payment) service. Similarly, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (New Zealand) offers a wide range of banking services to Chinese consumers in New Zealand, including bank accounts, remittance services, and dual-currency cards.

