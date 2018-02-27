Bleaching Agent Market Segmentation And Forecast Report Up to 2026

Bleaching agents are being used on a large scale for various purposes including cleaning, washing, wastewater treatment, healthcare, personal care products, etc. bleaching agents are being utilized largely for household applications. Hence, manufacturers of bleaching agents are focusing on innovation in chemical bleaching to produce a better product, emitting less contaminants into air, water, and soil. Bleaching agents are also used in oxidative hair dying and teeth brightening products.

The concept of green bleach or chlorine-free bleaching agent is also gaining popularity, especially in the textile industry. Hence, the use of hydrogen peroxide has increased as it leaves no harmful chemical residue on clothes and is environmentally friendly. Oxidizing bleaching agents form an important part of bleaching agents. There has been an increase in adoption of oxidizing bleaching agents in the pulp industry. Increasing concern about harmful effects of chlorine as a bleaching agent on the environment has led to the introduction of Total Chlorine Free (TCF) and Elemental Chlorine Free (ECF) processes. ECF bleaching uses chlorine dioxide and TCF bleaching uses hydrogen peroxide. Hence, ECF and TCF bleaching technologies are highly-preferred alternatives to chlorine bleaching agents across various industries.

However, stringent regulations on the usage and disposal are some of the factors hampering the growth of the global bleaching agent market.

Key market players currently active in the global bleaching agent market are Hawkins, Inc., Ashland, Arkema, Christeyns, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Clorox Company, Spartan Chemical Company, Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical, S.C.Johnson & Son, Novozymes, Merck, Evonik, DuPont, Dow Chemicals, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Clariant, BASF, and AkzoNobel.

Global Bleaching Agent Market to Witness Sluggish Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

The latest report compiled by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global bleaching agent market expects the market to witness sluggish growth, expanding at the CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The global bleaching agent market is also estimated to bring in US$ 1,232,016.6 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

The global bleaching agent market has been segmented into the application, product type, and region. Based on the application, the market is further segmented into healthcare, homecare, electrical & electronics, construction, textile, pulp & paper, and other. Among these, pulp & paper is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period 2017-2026.

The product type segment is further divided into peroxide based, chlorine based, and others. Chlorine based bleaching agent is expected to be the largest product type in the global bleaching agent market during 2017-2026.

