B2BRAZIL LAUNCHES RE-DESIGNED HOME PAGE TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR BUYERS AND SELLERS TO CONNECT

São Paulo – February 27, 2018: B2Brazil, Brazil’s leading B2B trade portal, has released a newly-designed home page in Portuguese, Spanish, English and Chinese. The new face of B2Brazil not only presents an updated and sleek look and feel, but also facilitates the matching of buyers and sellers comprising B2Brazil’s base of nearly 50,000 members. In addition, the new home page integrates Brazil’s growing slate of online and offline trade services.

The new design considers both maximizing B2Brazil’s utility for buyers and sellers and usage patterns and statistics gleaned from 1000s of daily visitors and tens of thousands of monthly leads, with features including:

• A searchable online directory of companies and their products and/or services

• An expandable list of categories and subcategories to enable users to thoroughly browse the marketplace.

• Promotion of segments of products as well as individual products that have the most demand and generate the most leads.

• Direct access to our Leads Central™ area, a marketplace where buyers post leads and sellers post needs, and counterparties respond to the posts.

• Ability to contact us to tell us you need so that we can do the matchmaking or offer the trade service.

• Promotions of online premium services that we offer like our Premium and Premium PLUS membership and our turnkey multi-lingual website solutions.

• Direct access to our B2B TradeCenter which provides comprehensive offline trade services to source, matchmake and get deals done.

“Our new home page makes it even easier for a company to do business in and with Brazil,” said John Gardiner, founder and partner of B2Brazil. “Our service is promoted globally in four languages that are separately hosted sites and search engine optimized, and we targeted products and segments to each region.”

“We owe it to our members to constantly improve our services and connect buyers and sellers in a seamless manner,” said Alexandre Martins, managing partner of B2Brazil. “Not only does our new home page further facilitate connecting buyers and sellers, but it also promotes our online and offline services.” he said.

About B2Brazil

B2Brazil is a leading marketplace focused on promoting business-to-business (or B2B) contacts and transactions between Brazilian companies and companies in the rest of the world. B2Brazil is the solution for firms wishing to expand their business in an effective and efficient manner, increasing international sales and prospecting global clients. The core business is an important facilitator of trade between Brazil and the world through its online directories and marketplaces in English located at www.b2brazil.com, in Portuguese located at www.b2brazil.com.br, in Spanish located at http://es.b2brazil.com and in Chinese located at http://cn.b2brazil.com. Member-company hotsites are published in four languages and communications between buyers and sellers are automatically translated. Buyers from 200 countries use B2Brazil.com’s services to obtain product and company information to help them buy, sell and source products and services.