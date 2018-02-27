Adjuvant Breast Cancer Therapy Market to 2025 Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report

Adjuvant therapy is defined as treatment given in addition to primary (initial) treatment. In other words, it is an additional treatment that is designed to help to reach the ultimate goal. Adjuvant therapy for cancer usually refers to surgery followed by chemo- or radiotherapy to help decrease the risk of cancer recurring. Adjuvant therapy is most beneficial for advanced stages or aggressive cancers. It can be used in the treatment of brain cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, throat & stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, bladder cancer, endometrial cancer and testicular cancer. Adjuvant therapy is extremely strenuous, and not every patient will be physically able to handle it. Hence, it is important that people are healthy enough to handle adjuvant therapy. Therefore, people need to discuss their options with a doctor. An ideal patient for adjuvant treatment consideration has moderate to high risk of cancer recurrence, without any other serious illnesses such as heart or liver disease, and with a good performance status. Patient undergoing adjuvant therapy will benefit from the extra treatment to the extent that it outweighs the drawbacks of potential side effects and the inconvenience of ongoing treatment.

Adjuvant treatment of breast cancer is designed to treat micro-metastatic disease or breast cancer cells that have escaped the breast and regional lymph nodes, but have not yet had an established identifiable metastasis. Adjuvant therapy is often useful after primary treatments, such as surgery or radiation. Therapy given before the main treatment is neoadjuvant therapy. This type of adjuvant therapy can also decrease the chance of the cancer coming back. Neoadjuvant therapy is often used by physicians to make the primary treatment, such as an operation or radiation treatment easier or more effective.

The global adjuvant breast cancer therapy market can be segmented based on therapy, distribution channel, and region. In terms of therapy, the market can be categorized into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Chemotherapy is used in early stages of breast cancer. Agents used in adjuvant breast cancer chemotherapy include taxane, anthracyclines, tamoxifen, and aromatase inhibitors. Combination chemotherapy regimens are standard recommendations in the adjuvant setting. Radiation therapy is highly localized and uses high power X-rays to kill breast cancer cells. Hormone therapy acts either by limiting a breast tumor’s ability to accept hormones or by reducing the body’s production of certain hormones. Immunotherapy supplements the body’s defense systems. Targeted therapy limits the ability of a particular cellular abnormality to grow and flourish; the overall growth of tumors may be slowed or even halted. Based on end-user, the global adjuvant breast cancer treatment market can be divided into hospitals, specialty centers, and others. The global adjuvant breast cancer therapy market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

None of these treatments are completely harmless. Hence, it is important to determine the risks of adjuvant therapy versus the benefits. Factors that can help a doctor to determine whether adjuvant therapy is appropriate for the patient or not are type of cancer, stage of cancer, number of lymph nodes involved, hormone receptivity, other cancer-specific changes

Receiving adjuvant therapy does not guarantee that cancer will not recur. However, it can help reduce the risk of cancer recurrence.

Key players in Adjuvant therapy for breast cancer market include Celgene, Bedford Laboratories, Kyowa Kirin, Genetech, R-Pharm US, AbbVie, Inc., Mylan N.V., Eli Lily and Company, Novartis, Merck & Co., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca.

