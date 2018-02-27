2018 Selection of Best Rado Watches for Men

Select a watch that suits your persona and complements your rich tastes. Here are some of the best Rado watches for you to choose from:

Rado True

The Rado Brand has always been known to come out with some truly eye catchy timepieces. The beauty of Rado True Collection is its impeccably dark dials that very complement the silver or copper coloured needles that indicate time. Many of these watches come with ceramic strap and black colour bezel. The watch features analogue and quartz movement. It comes with a two-year warranty.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/rado-true-r27741152.html

Rado Centrix

Reveal your superior taste by selecting a timepiece from the Rado Centrix Collection. It comes with automatic movement and date display. The watch has a 38 mm round case. It comes with a sapphire crystal glass material. The golden bezel colour contrasts perfectly against the black dial. The two-tone strap completes the look of this luxurious watch. The case material for the watch is steel and the watch comes with 2 years warranty.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/rado-centrix-r30158172.html

Rado Original

The best gifts you can give your mate is one of the watches from the Rado Original Collection. It has a very unique look. The complete original look created by same colour bezel, case and strap adds to its beauty. The shape is another distinguishing feature. It easily draws attention. It has a quartz movement and a 30m water resistance. The watch comes with 2 years warranty.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/rado-original-r12393633.html

Rado Integral

This watch is peculiarly designed to suit men who have special choices. The unique look created by the rectangular case and two tone strap make it appealing to the eye. The watch comes with black dial and sapphire crystal glass material. The watch boasts o a water resistance of upto 30 metres and comes with a warranty of two years.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/rado-integral-r20207712.html

RadoDiamaster

The round 40mm diameter case with two tone strap makes this watch stand out from the rest. The watch has automatic movement and comes with date display. The watch has a sapphire crystal glass material and comes with a warranty of two years. It also comes with a water resistance of upto 100m. The watch is an excellent gift that your man would remember all his life.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/rado-diamaster-r14077103.html

Why Go for Rado Watches?

Rado is a brand that has maintained its reputation in luxury watch making ever since its inception in 1917. It offers the buyer a vast number of unique designs and features to select from. One can find many impressive collections by Rado such as True, Centrix, HyperChrome, Diamaster, Original, Integral and Florence at Prime Watch World, the authorised online retailer of Rado luxury watches. Invest on quality by buying a Rado watch.

