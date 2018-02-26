Windproof Travel Umbrella with Auto Open Close Feature

There are some items that you must take with you all the time, to have them in your backpack or purse. Today, without a phone, you probably do not leave your home. There is other stuff that you should have with all you the time. If you live in an area that gets lots of precipitation, especially if these are unexpected, then you should get an umbrella. Umbrella is a simple item, with a simple mechanism, and its own purpose is to protect you from the outside factors, such as rain, snow or even sunlight. If you are looking for a new umbrella, one that you can carry anywhere, then you probably know that it is quite hard to choose a travel umbrella that will protect you from elements. Let me tell you in this short article about a compact travel umbrella that will come in handy anytime you would need it.

SBDW Camouflage Umbrella is designed to be rugged, in a small package. The canopy is formed by eight arms, that fold up nicely, to make the high-quality umbrella as small as possible. The compact umbrella will fit perfectly in your purse or backpack, and because of the light weight, you won’t even feel that you are carrying it around. Unlike other umbrellas, the SBDW travel umbrella has been built to withstand stronger winds. In any storm, one of the main issue with umbrellas is that their canopy can reverse in case of direct wind. The SBDW black travel umbrella will be resist the wind, so that you can walk with no worries through a thunderstorm or drizzle. To open the SBDW umbrella, all you have to do is to press a button. The auto open close umbrella feature will ensure that you can handle the process with just one hand, and to assure that you will have a comfortable usage, the ergonomic grip will fit any hand sizes. Even if your hands are wet, the rubber handle will not slip from your hands.

This automatic travel umbrella is perfect for any situation. If you are on the market for umbrellas for women, then you should head to Amazon and search for SBDW windproof umbrella. It comes in two designs, grey and sand. For more information, visit the website, read the reviews from other customers. The average score review speaks for itself about how great this wind resistant umbrella is.