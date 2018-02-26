Vikram Kalkat & Reto Gruenenfelder’s book ‘Digital Spine’ provides much-needed insight into Digital Business Strategy

Notion Press has published ‘Digital Spine’, written by author-duo Vikram Kalkat &Reto Gruenenfelder, which is an essential book that throws light on the effective business strategies for the digital era.

Most companies are missing a cohesive end to end digital business strategy that defines the company’s future direction. With the massive use of digital marketing, marketing campaigns are no more general in nature or restricted to a particular geography. These days’ campaigns are more personal and customized for social groups, communities and individuals. Now it has become a two-way process where the target audience is also involved. This new approach is helping companies to reach their customers and market the product with new insights by understanding the trend. It is also helping to earn higher ROIs. These trends are putting to question the conventional wisdom and business models of companies that have thrived for decades. There is a lot of talk, but currently there are no end to enddigital business model availablethathelps companies create their own successful digital business strategy to compete in today’s marketplace.

Through the use of illustrations and case studies the authors have helped provide guidance on how the digital spine business strategy model can be pragmatically used as a tool for guidance, analysis and better understanding the various market forces that will shape the future of business in different environments.

Through this book, the authors have attempted to provide clarity on digital business strategy by analysing the business models of successful new companies that are challenging the existing corporates and world business by their smart and effective digital marketing campaigns. They have also discussed the factors which distinguish the winners from the losers in this era of the millennials. It also contains case studies of renowned enterprises such as Uber, Netflix, Paypal, etc., which will help one to strategise and understand the trends and threats. To provide a complete approach to the subject, there is also an elaborate discussion on the overview of the digital shift and the key themes for the future to watch out for.

‘Digital Spine’ provides much-needed contemporary information on digital strategy, and it will surely help young entrepreneurs, management students, marketing aspirants and professionals to plan their strategies. Grab a copy of the book from the Notion Press bookstore, Amazon and other leading e-commerce platforms.

About the author :

Vikram Kalkat, is a business development executive who specialises in launching new technologies. Vikram has several years of experience as a strategy and digital transformation consultant, advising multinationals across the globe. Over the years, he has helped clients across Europe, North America and Asia address the hard business and directional issues. He is a recognised speaker on cyber-security issues. Prior to this book, he has written on new approaches to financial credit risk, and strategy modelling amongst other initiatives.

Reto Gruenenfelder is the founder and owner of crITadvisoryPte. Ltd., a digital transformation advisory boutique in Singapore. Previously, he was with IBM as Vice President & Distinguished Engineer, covering its financial services clients across the globe. Reto has advised clients on initiatives related to Enterprise Architecture, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence amongst other leading technology aspects. He has worked with start-ups to help support upcoming digital ecosystems.